English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Shaji Prabhakaran appointed new secretary general of AIFF

    The appointment, which was on expected lines, was carried out by the newly-formed executive committee of the AIFF, at the helm of which is president Kalyan Chaubey.

    PTI
    September 03, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Delhi Football president and long-time administrator Shaji Prabhakaran was on Saturday appointed the new secretary general of the All India Football Federation (AIFF).

    The appointment, which was on expected lines, was carried out by the newly-formed executive committee of the AIFF, at the helm of which is president Kalyan Chaubey. The decision was taken during the new dispensation's first executive committee at the Football House, and was chaired by Chaubey.

    The president proposed Prabhakaran's name as the new secretary general of the AIFF, which was unanimously approved by all the members, the AIFF said in a statement.

    Prabhakaran, who was in the forefront of the group of people who wanted a change in the functioning of the AIFF, did not contest the apex body's elections here on Friday, when Chaubey became the federation's first player president in its 85-year existence.

    Welcoming the members, the AIFF president said: "This is the first time that six former eminent players are part of the Committee as per the order of the Honourable Supreme Court. We need to work together, and at no time should any personal ego come as a roadblock on our endeavour to take Indian football forward together. Discipline is the key to success, and we need to be accountable as per the deadlines set."
    PTI
    Tags: #AIFF #AIFF president #All India Football Federation #Delhi Football #Shaji Prabhakaran
    first published: Sep 3, 2022 02:50 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.