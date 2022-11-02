Shahid Afridi bites back at Gautam Gambhir's 'selfish' remark

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi and former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir are the opposite of good friends.

They have had many run-ins on the field, which have now extended beyond their playing careers as both have taken political roles in their respective countries.

The latest instalment of this saga came after Gambhir labelled Pakistan's captain Babar Azam 'selfish' during the game against the Netherlands for the team's poor campaign at the T20 World Cup.

He said: "In my opinion, first, you think about your team instead of yourself; if nothing goes according to your plan, you should have sent Fakhar Zaman up the batting order. This is called selfishness; as a captain, it is easy to be selfish. It is easy for Babar and Rizwan to open the innings for Pakistan and create so many records. If you want to be a leader, you have to think about your team."

Gautam Gambhir isn't the first person to criticise Azam, who is going through a dip in form with three failures in the World Cup. Former Pakistan players Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar have also been critical of the opener.

However, there is one former Pakistan player who has come to defend Babar Azam, and it is no less than Gambhir's arch-rival Shahid Afridi.

Afridi responded to Gambhir's 'selfish' remark on the Samaa TV channel by stating: "During the tournament, we'll try and tell Babar to say something about him. After all, he (Gambhir) will head straight back home to India too," Afridi said on Samaa TV.

The pair have no love lost between them, with the first altercation happening in an ODI in Kanpur, all the way back in 2007. There have been verbal attacks ever since that, with both players in the middle of India-Pakistan geopolitics issues.