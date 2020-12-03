PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Upcoming Webinar :Register now for 'ULIP as an investment during economic recovery' powered by Bajaj Allianz
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Seventh edition of ISL sees growth in TV viewership for first eight matches

Hero ISL 2020-21 is being live broadcast in 83 countries across TV and digital platforms.
Maryam Farooqui
Dec 3, 2020 / 08:34 PM IST

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is seeing strong traction among viewers.


The football league this year, which is also the first major live sporting event being played in the country after the coronavirus-induced lockdown, has registered 16 percent increase in viewership on Star Sports channels on TV for the first eight matches as compared to the previous season.


The league saw 18 percent and 14 percent growth in the Hindi Speaking Markets (HSM) and South markets respectively.


“We hope to maintain the momentum and build on the gains in viewership in Week 1. Hero ISL 2020-21 has also set the precedence for other sporting events to resume in India by following the highest safety standards,” said Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Star India.


Hero ISL 2020-21 is being live broadcast in 83 countries across TV and digital platforms. Star India, the official broadcast partner in India, is airing the tournament in seven languages and fans can also catch the action LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.


Like the Indian Premier League (IPL), there is a fan wall in ISL as well. To enhance the viewing experience, there are two LED screens that feature fans from the home team and the away team.


For the seventh edition of ISL, experts think that what may work to ISL's benefit is the limited number of live sports happening due to the coronavirus scare.

If we look at last year, the league saw a significant jump in viewership.

According to Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), TV viewership saw over 50 percent growth during the sixth season of ISL with the league registering 28 billion viewing minutes on Star Network channels, which is the official broadcaster of the ISL.

In addition, video streaming platform Disney+Hotstar saw 58 percent growth in terms of viewership as the league recorded 19 million digital viewership last year as compared to 12 million in 2018.
Maryam Farooqui
TAGS: #coronavirus #Sports
first published: Dec 3, 2020 08:34 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

Coronavirus Essential | Indians plan trips to UK for vaccinations; Interpol warns against fake vaccines

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.