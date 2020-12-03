Seventh edition of ISL sees growth in TV viewership for first eight matches

Hero ISL 2020-21 is being live broadcast in 83 countries across TV and digital platforms.

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is seeing strong traction among viewers.

The football league this year, which is also the first major live sporting event being played in the country after the coronavirus-induced lockdown, has registered 16 percent increase in viewership on Star Sports channels on TV for the first eight matches as compared to the previous season.

The league saw 18 percent and 14 percent growth in the Hindi Speaking Markets (HSM) and South markets respectively.

“We hope to maintain the momentum and build on the gains in viewership in Week 1. Hero ISL 2020-21 has also set the precedence for other sporting events to resume in India by following the highest safety standards,” said Sanjog Gupta, Head-Sports, Star India.

Star India, the official broadcast partner in India, is airing the tournament in seven languages and fans can also catch the action LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar VIP and JioTV.

Like the Indian Premier League (IPL), there is a fan wall in ISL as well. To enhance the viewing experience, there are two LED screens that feature fans from the home team and the away team.

For the seventh edition of ISL, experts think that what may work to ISL's benefit is the limited number of live sports happening due to the coronavirus scare.

If we look at last year, the league saw a significant jump in viewership.

According to Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), TV viewership saw over 50 percent growth during the sixth season of ISL with the league registering 28 billion viewing minutes on Star Network channels, which is the official broadcaster of the ISL.

In addition, video streaming platform Disney+Hotstar saw 58 percent growth in terms of viewership as the league recorded 19 million digital viewership last year as compared to 12 million in 2018.