App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 04:36 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Serie A medical guidelines being drawn by Italy for league's re-start

The FIGC said that its medical committee held a video conference on Wednesday to "analyse and define a guarantee protocol for football in the event that sporting activities are allowed to resume."

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

Italy's football federation (FIGC) has begun to draw up medical guidelines for a possible re-start of Serie A, which has been suspended since March 9 because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The FIGC said that its medical committee held a video conference on Wednesday to "analyse and define a guarantee protocol for football in the event that sporting activities are allowed to resume."

Serie A was roughly two thirds of the way through the season when it was interrupted and the FIGC wants to complete the campaign to reduce financial damage. It has said it is prepared to continue until September or October if necessary.

Close

Italy has been one of the world's worst hit countries by the coronavirus outbreak and its death toll rose to 15,362 on April 8 with a total of 124,632 cases. A number of Serie A footballers are among those who have been infected.

related news

"If and when we should get the green light for a gradual re-start, the world of football must be ready" said FIGC president Gabriele Gravina.

"Given the role that football plays in Italian society, I am convinced that we can make an important contribution to the whole country."

It said the protocol would include which tests should be conducted on players who have had the virus with "particular attention to the respiratory and cardiovascular system."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 11:00 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Sports

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.