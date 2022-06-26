Serena Williams: The player to watch at Wimbledon, for as long as the ride lasts

Twenty-four-year-old Harmony Tan, whose parents are Vietnamese and Cambodian, but was born in Paris, has never been past the second round in a Grand Slam tournament. Her best, round two at this year’s Australian Open in January, took her to a career high of 90 in singles rankings, but she has hence dropped to 113. She has never played in the main draw of The Championships at Wimbledon—2022 would be her first.

While the schedule is not yet out for The Championships that starts on Monday, there is a slender chance that Tan would find herself on Centre Court, which is celebrating its centenary year in 2022. If that is not intimidating enough, across the net would be her first-round opponent, Serena Williams, a player “no one” wants to play against.

“Of course, I don’t want to play against her so I hope the draw goes for other players because, of course, no one wants to play Serena, [especially] on grass. So yeah, let’s pray for that,” said Paula Badosa, ranked No. 4 in the world, a week ago when news first came out of Williams’ participation at Wimbledon.

Williams’ return to Wimbledon, almost exactly a year since she retired hurt in the first round against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in 2021, adds that little dollop of excitement to the grass court event.

It’s the first time since 1996 that neither Roger Federer nor Williams’ older sister Venus would be playing at Wimbledon. Already, other veterans are hobbling around or staring at imminent retirement. Rafael Nadal is recovering from a foot injury, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka are playing at a smaller percentage of their abilities while the top two ranked male players, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, are not competing here.

Why Williams’ return should matter has many dimensions to it. The reason why Badosa, among several other players, would not really want to come up against Williams is obvious. With 23 Grand Slam singles titles, and the title of G.O.A.T (greatest of all time) firmly in her clasp, Williams has the skill, experience and ambition to beat anyone, on any surface.

While some believe her return to competitive tennis after a year’s break, which has seen her ranking plummet to 1,204, is a cry for attention, others feel Williams would not have come back if she didn't seriously believe she had a chance of winning here. “I would only say that I think she could lose in the first round or win the tournament,” three-time champion John McEnroe told ESPN.

One of the fiercest competitors on court, with a powerful all-round game, she has won seven titles at Wimbledon, the last of them in 2016. Her 23 major titles places her one short of Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24, one of the incentives for Williams to continue playing.

She could potentially win her 100th match at Wimbledon (she is now at 98) to become the second player, after Martina Navratilova, to get to the mark. She could make a 54th Grand Slam quarter-final (to equal Chris Evert). If Williams gets to the final (and wins), she would become the first player to win a Grand Slam in four different decades (1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s), equal Evert again on most Grand Slam finals (34) and get on par with Navratilova on most Wimbledon finals (12).

If she wins here, it would be Williams greatest triumph for a number of reasons.

For one, since seedings began 95 years ago, no unseeded player has won the women’s singles. Her last major title came at the Australian Open in 2017, when she was pregnant with the now four-year-old daughter, Olympia. She has reached four major finals since returning from maternity break, but has fallen short each time. Williams may also want her daughter to see her win a Grand Slam title.

Two, no one really expects her to win, given the odds stacked against her, including lack of match practice, recurring injuries and age. In the last year or so, she has seemed to be off the sport largely, focusing instead on her businesses like the venture capital firm Serena Ventures, her endorsements and even producing the Oscar nominated film King Richard based on the early life of the tennis-playing Williams sisters and their ambitious father.

The doubts over her return to tennis had strengthened when her long-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou switched sides in April, working now with Simona Halep.

“Did I ever doubt I would return? Absolutely, for sure. I would be dishonest if I said it wasn’t and now my body feels great,” Williams said at Eastbourne where she played the doubles with Ons Jabeur earlier this week. “It felt good but I always try to stay semi-fit because you never know when you are going to play Wimbledon.” The duo made it to the semi-finals but pulled out after Jabeur got injured.

What’s vaguely in Williams’ favour is the women’s draw. None of the current top five ranked players has made it to the Wimbledon semi-finals ever. Three of the top 20 ranked players, Aryna Sabalenka, Daria Kasatkina and Victoria Azarenka, will miss the event because of Wimbledon’s ban on players from Russia and Belarus. Defending champion Ashleigh Barty retired early this year while Naomi Osaka, a player Williams has lost to in the past, has also pulled out with injury.

At 41, Williams is older than the combined age of the French Open finalists, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff. When Williams won her first Wimbledon in 1998, Swiatek was not yet born. The Pole is on a 35-match winning streak, the longest in the 21st century, after equalling Venus’ 35-match-mark set in 2000. The previous best was Serena’s 34-match run. When, rather than if, Swiatek beats Jana Fett, a Croatian qualifier, in the first round, she would have the longest winning streak this century.

If Williams were to go past Tan, she could potentially face the No. 32 seed Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain and then last year’s finalist Karolina Pliskova, seeded six. There is a theoretical possibility of Williams playing Swiatek in the semi-finals, the proverbial moment when the baton is passed, from one to the next generation.

Despite the ifs and buts, Williams’ return, possibly her swansong before she calls it a day on a long and decorated career, adds to this year’s event a touch of mystery. In a line-up, men and women, filled with absentees, her progress becomes the one to follow—for as long as it lasts, for possibly one last time.