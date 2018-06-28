SEN vs COL FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Senegal need a goal to avoid elimination

Live now
Jun 28, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
88' Substitution - Colombia: Falcao - out ; Borja - in
85' Substitution - Senegal: Niang - out ; Sakho - in
82' Substitution - Colombia: Uribe - out ; Lerma - in
80' Substitution - Senegal: Balde - out ; Konate - in
74' Goal!!! Colombia 1 - 0 Senegal (Mina)
73' Substitution - Senegal: Sabaly - out ; Wague - in
59' GOAL UPDATE! Poland 1 - 0 Japan (Bednarek)
50' Yellow card! Niang (Senegal)
45' Yellow card! Mojica (Colombia)
30' Substitution - Colombia: Rodriguez - out ; Muriel - in
How things stand
Starting line-up
88' Substitution - Colombia: Falcao - out ; Borja - in
88' Colombia have a free kick after Cuadrado is brought down by Koulibaly close to the halfway line. Meanwhile, Colombia make a change replacing Falcao with Borja.
86' Senegal have 5 mins in the game to avoid elimination from the group stages. A goal will be enough for them to move into the last 16.
85' Substitution - Senegal: Niang - out ; Sakho - in
82' Substitution - Colombia: Uribe - out ; Lerma - in
82' Senegal try to thread a pass through for Mane but Ospina gets off his line quickly and collects the ball.
80' Substitution - Senegal: Balde - out ; Konate - in
79' The ball falls to Sarr at the far post and he lashes it again towards goal but the ball sails over the crossbar and into the stands.
77' Another Save! Ospina follows up that save with another spectacular one getting down quickly to keep out a low header following a Senegal corner. It wouldn't have counted though as the referee signals a free kick for Colombia.
76' Save! Niang picks up the ball inside the area. He pushes the ball ahead and strikes it powerfully on the turn and Ospina manages to get a glove to it keeping it out.
74' Goal!!! Mina makes a smart dash to the near post and rises above his markers as he headed Quintero's corner into the bottom corner.
74' Goal!!! Colombia 1 - 0 Senegal (Mina)
73' Substitution - Senegal: Sabaly - out ; Wague - in
71' There is a pause in the game as Sabaly is down injured. He doesn't look like he'll be able to continue and leaves the pitch walking gingerly towards the sidelines.
69' Oops! Sane tries to hook away Cuadrado's curling cross but he mistimes it and a deflection sends the ball rolling towards his own goal. Lucky for him Ndiaye gets behind the ball and collects it with ease.
67' A brilliant through ball releases Muriel on the left side. Ndiaye comes out quickly and puts in a well timed slide to clear the ball to safety. Muriel hits the turf in pain but that was a clean tackle by the goalkeeper.
66' Chance! Quintero curls in the corner into the center of the area. Falcao reaches the ball ahead of his marker but once again his header sails over the crossbar. That's the second opportunity Falcao has had to score with his head in this game.
65' Muriel tries to shoot from distance. The ball deflects off a defender and goes out for a corner.
63' Into the stands! Mane slips as he takes the free kick sending the ball flying into the stands. Colombia survive yet another dangerous free kick situation.
61' Free kick! Mane was approaching the edge of the area with the ball before Carlos Sanchez pushes him in the back sending him flying into the turf. Senegal have a free kick in a promising position.
60' So Japan go a goal down against Poland, as things stand then both teams from this game will qualify into the last 16.
59' GOAL UPDATE! Poland 1 - 0 Japan (Bednarek)
58' Foul! Senegal win yet another foul as Arias brings down Balde inside the Colombia half. The young striker has been holding onto the ball well forcing the defenders into committing fouls.
55' Ismaila gets down the right side of the pitch and fires a low cross into the area. It's easily cleared away though as they aren't enough green shirts in the area to latch onto it.
54' The referee stops play with Ismaila down injured. The player was down on the turf for a while before the referee decided to halt play. He seems okay to continue though as play resumes.
50' Yellow card! Niang (Senegal) - Niang picks up a yellow for a high boot that catches Mina on the back.
50' Muriel manages to get round Gassama on the left and tries to weave his way into the area but is stopped in his tracks by Sane.
Second half! Colombia get us on the way but lose the ball quickly as they try to pass it into the Senegal box.
The players are out on the pitch for the second half. Remember Colombia need a win to go through to the next round if Japan manage to win their game against Poland.