Sports

Search for Rahul Dravid's replacement as NCA chief continues after VVS Laxman refuses post

VVS Laxman has 8,781 runs to his name and is already the batting consultant of West Bengal at present; he is also the mentor of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Moneycontrol News
October 18, 2021 / 04:52 PM IST
The word is that former Indian batsman Rahul Dravid will become Team India’s new head coach after the T20 World Cup 2021 ends, replacing Ravi Shastri, whose contract will expire soon.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had reportedly approached VVS Laxman to take over Rahul Dravid’s post as the chief of the National Cricket Academy (NCA). However, he has turned down the offer to head the NCA, reported India Today.

The ace batsman has 8,781 runs to his name and is already the batting consultant of West Bengal in the domestic circuit at present; Laxman is also the mentor of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With VVS Laxman turning down the BCCI offer to replace Rahul Dravid as NCA head coach, the search for a worthy candidate is on again. As per media reports, the BCCI on October 17 invited applications for the position of the head coach of Team India alongside other posts.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #National Cricket Academy #Rahul Dravid #team India #VVS Laxman
first published: Oct 18, 2021 04:52 pm

