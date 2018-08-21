SC to examine if sports can be included as fundamental right under education

The Supreme Court on Monday decided to hear a public interest litigation (PIL) aimed at the curriculum of elementary to high schools across the country.

According to a report by The Times of India, the petition seeks the judicial authority’s power to direct the Centre and states towards making sports compulsory for all school students and even recognise it as a fundamental right, along the lines of Right to Education.

The bench consists of justices L Nageswara Rao and SA Bobde, who sent a notice to the Centre, the Sports Authority of India, the University Grants Commission, and the National Council of Educational Research and Training.

The bench is now seeking a response as to whether sports could in fact be considered as a fundamental right and if government authorities should be held accountable to install sports infrastructure at all levels of education.

The petition was filed by advocates Kanishka Pandey and Rajeev Dubey, who said that inculcating sports value among children would bring about a sense of friendship and patience, and also put an end to several social evils.

The petition went on to say that this could solve the issue of India not getting placed among other medal-winning countries. Biographies of important sports people should be included in the syllabi of all all schools and at least one sports person of national significance should be made a part of the syllabus committees. The order would extend down to madrassas and vidyalayas with the employment of at least one sports teacher.

Sports would also have to be included as an obligatory subject and the student will be graded accordingly. Also, sports should be taken into consideration when admitting students to higher classes.