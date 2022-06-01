Saurav Ganguly has not resigned as BCCI chief, Jay Shah clarifies

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Image: Reuters)

Saurav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has not stepped down from his post, BCCI secretary Jay Shah clarified on June 1, shortly after reports claimed that the former Indian skipper has submitted his resignation.

The reports came in the backdrop of a cryptic tweet posted by Ganguly, stating that he is planning to "enter into a new chapter" of his life.



Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI: Jay Shah, BCCI Secretary to ANI pic.twitter.com/C2O3r550aL

Shah, while speaking to news agency ANI, confirmed that Ganguly will continue to remain at the helm of India's nodal cricketing body. He has "not resigned", Shah reportedly said.

Ganguly, in his tweet posted at 5:20 pm, said he was planning to start something that will "probably help a lot of people"

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," he said.

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," he added.

Ganguly, 49, was appointed as the BCCI chief in October 2019. His three-year tenure is scheduled to end in September this year.

Under Ganguly's stint as the BCCI president, the Indian national team witnessed a change in leadership across all three formats of the game. Star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who was leading the side since 2017, stepped down as the T20 skipper in November 2021, was replaced as the ODI captain the next month, and relinquished the Test captaincy in January this year.

The reports of Ganguly's resignation as BCCI chief - which have been dismissed by Shah - led to speculations of his likely entry into politics.

The speculations of a likely political plunge had gained momentum after Ganguly hosted Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran Amit Shah for a dinner at his residence in Kolkata last month.

Shah was accompanied for the dinner by BJP leader Swapan Dasgupta, party's Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar and the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Ganguly, however, spoke about his close ties with West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee on May 8, a day after hosting Shah for dinner.

"Our honourable Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a person very close to me. I had approached her to help up this institute," the former Southpaw said, while speaking at the inauguration programme of a private hospital in Kolkata.