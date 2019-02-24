App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold with world record, secures Olympic quota

Appearing in his maiden senior World Cup, the 16-year-old claimed the top honours without much fuss.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Saurabh Chaudhary | 10m Air Pistol Men | Gold (Image: AP)
Saurabh Chaudhary | 10m Air Pistol Men | Gold (Image: AP)
Whatsapp

Unfazed by a field comprising seasoned campaigners, teenager Saurabh Chaudhary smashed the world record to win gold in the ISSF World Cup at New Delhi, securing India's third Olympic quota.

Appearing in his maiden senior World Cup, the 16-year-old claimed the top honours without much fuss in the men's 10m air pistol event at the season-opening International Shooting Sport Federation event.

The Asian Games and Youth Olympics gold medallist ended the event with a total score of 245.

Dami Mikec of Serbia was second in the podium with a score of 239.3, while the bronze medal was bagged by 2008 Olympic champion Wei Pang of China, who managed 215.2.

Such was his dominance in the eight-men final that he finished the event 5.7 points ahead of the silver medallist, the gold assured even before his final shot.

Chaudhary, who started strongly finished tied on top with Serbian Mikec at the end of the first series.

In the second series, the champion shooter continued his good form and finished at the top.

Other Indians competing in the event, Abhishek Verma and Ravinder Singh, failed to qualify for the final.

Both Abhishek are Ravinder finished with a total score of 576 in the qualification round.

Chaudhary shot 19 scores above 10. The Indian also holds the world record in 10m air pistol event in the junior category and that is higher than the senior world record he made on Sunday.

Last year, Chaudhary also won gold at the Junior World Cup in Suhl, Germany, in addition to being crowned junior world champion and Youth Olympic champion.

He has won one gold and one silver at the Junior Asian Championships, and a gold at a Youth Asian Championship.

In qualification, Chaudhary finished third with a score of 587 (20x), behind 588 (27x) shot by Lee Daemyung of South Korea and 587 (23x) shot by Pang Wei.

In the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event, Indian shooters failed to qualify for the final as Hungary's Istvan Peni claimed the gold medal.

Parul Kumar was ranked 22nd in the qualification with a total score of 1170, while Sanjeev Rajput finished 25th with 1169.

This was India's second medal in the tournament, with Apurvi Chandela winning a gold in the women's 10m air rifle category on Saturday.

Chandela and Anjum Moudgil had secured the first two Olympic quotas in shooting in the ISSF World Championships in Korea last year.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 04:35 pm

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.