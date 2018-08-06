App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 04:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Saudi Arabian teen clinches 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup and wins Rs 1.7 crore

Mosaad Aldossary, 18, is the first person to win the new trophy, apart from being the second Saudi Arabian tournament winner

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A Saudi teen has won the 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup final, earning a prize money of $250,000.

Apart from this, Mosaad Aldossary (18) will also get a chance to travel to London next month, to attend The Best FIFA Football Awards.

According to a report in Forbes Middle East, Aldossary is the first person to lift the new trophy, in spite of being the second Saudi Arabian winner in the same tournament; Abdulaziz Alshehri had previously won the 2015 edition, which was then called the FIFA Interactive World Cup (FIWC).

The now-famous tournament, attracts a large number of talented players from the world over, with the qualifying phase including over 20 million participants; out of these, just 32 made it to the grand final.

Aldossary impressed everyone with his game that took place over three days, beating Belgian player Stefano Pinna 4-0 on aggregate in their 2018 FIFA eWorld Cup Final encounter. He had competed with Pinna, reaching a score of 2-0 on PlayStation, and then went on to secure a 2-0 victory on Xbox held at London's O2 Arena.

After winning, Aldossary told FIFA.com that this year was the first time he competed at the FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final and he plans on bringing more trophies back to his country. He added that he considers the UK as his second home as this was his second event and second win there.

Aldossary claims that he is strong on consoles and can effectively defend himself on both Xbox and PlayStation. He is also the winner of FUT Champions Cup held in April 2018 at Manchester.

First Published on Aug 6, 2018 04:37 pm

tags #2018 FIFA world cup #gaming #Sports #world

