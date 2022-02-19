English
    Sanjiv Goenka, Gautam Gambhir gift Lucknow Super Giants' first bat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

    "The first bat of the Lucknow Super Giants presented to the Honorable Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. Grateful to receive his support!" the team tweeted.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 19, 2022 / 02:23 PM IST
    Lucknow Super Giants' owner Sanjiv Goenka and mentor Gautam Gambhir with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Image credit: @LucknowIPL/Twitter)

    Lucknow Super Giants' owner Sanjiv Goenka and mentor Gautam Gambhir with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Image credit: @LucknowIPL/Twitter)


    Lucknow Super Giants' owner and RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka and mentor Gautam Gambhir on Friday presented Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the franchisee's first bat ahead of their inaugural season in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

    The newly-formed IPL team bought 18 players during IPL auction 2022. Their most expensive player was Avesh Khan, who was bought with Rs 10 crore. Other big buys include Jason Holder (Rs. 8.75 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs. 8.25 crore), and Quinton De Kock (Rs 6.75 crore).

    KL Rahul will be the leading the team.

    Close

    While Adityanath is occupied with elections in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow Super Giants kept the momentum going in the lead up to IPL 2022 by sharing a throwback photo of their skipper Rahul with batsman Manish Pandey.

    Pandey and Rahul have been long-standing teammates in the Karnataka state team. Later at the auction, Lucknow Super Giants bought Pandey for Rs 4.6 crore.

    Ye un dino ki baat hai (It is about those days),” tweeted Lucknow Super Giants in reference to a popular Hindi song by the same name.

    In the picture, the duo is seen holding each other with one arm and raising the other arm up.

    When the new IPL teams were announced in January, "Lucknow Super Giants" did take cricket followers by surprise as the was too similar to the previous team owned by the Goenka group in 2016 "Rising Pune Supergiants". This, despite a competition to suggest a name in which Sanjiv Goenka admitted that "lakhs and lakhs" of people had participated, disappointed several fans. But, with IPL set to begin in April, fans are eager to see how the new team fares.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gautam Gambhir #IPL 2022 #LSG #Lucknow Super Giants #Sanjiv Genka #Uttar Pradesh #Yogi Adityanath
    first published: Feb 19, 2022 01:20 pm

