Sanjiv Goenka, Gautam Gambhir gift Lucknow Super Giants' first bat to UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow Super Giants' owner Sanjiv Goenka and mentor Gautam Gambhir with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Image credit: @LucknowIPL/Twitter)

Lucknow Super Giants' owner and RPSG Group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka and mentor Gautam Gambhir on Friday presented Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with the franchisee's first bat ahead of their inaugural season in the Indian Premier League (IPL).



The first bat of the #LucknowSuperGiants presented to the Honorable Chief Minister, @myogiadityanath. Grateful to receive his support! pic.twitter.com/SDmRLMa7Sw

— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) February 18, 2022

The newly-formed IPL team bought 18 players during IPL auction 2022. Their most expensive player was Avesh Khan, who was bought with Rs 10 crore. Other big buys include Jason Holder (Rs. 8.75 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs. 8.25 crore), and Quinton De Kock (Rs 6.75 crore).

KL Rahul will be the leading the team.

While Adityanath is occupied with elections in Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow Super Giants kept the momentum going in the lead up to IPL 2022 by sharing a throwback photo of their skipper Rahul with batsman Manish Pandey.

Pandey and Rahul have been long-standing teammates in the Karnataka state team. Later at the auction, Lucknow Super Giants bought Pandey for Rs 4.6 crore.

“Ye un dino ki baat hai (It is about those days),” tweeted Lucknow Super Giants in reference to a popular Hindi song by the same name.

In the picture, the duo is seen holding each other with one arm and raising the other arm up.



Ye un dinon ki baat hai.....#LucknowSuperGiants pic.twitter.com/VKzDkIRcO5 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) February 15, 2022