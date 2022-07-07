Sania Mirza’s goodbye to Wimbledon: ‘I will miss you’

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza shared a heartfelt note after crashing out of the semi-final of the mixed doubles event in her swansong appearance at Wimbledon. “It wasn't meant to be this time Wimbledon but you have been nothing but spectacular,” wrote Mirza, a former champion in the women's doubles event.

Mirza was undoubtedly hoping to complete a Career Slam in mixed doubles – she had won the mixed doubles titles at the 2009 Australian Open and the 2012 French Open, as well as the 2014 US Open. However, her last appearance at Wimbledon ended in a semi-final defeat to defending champions Neal Skupski and Desirae Krawczyk in the mixed doubles event.

The 35-year-old Indian veteran shared an emotional note on Instagram after her elimination in her final Wimbledon appearance, writing: “Sport takes so much out of you. Mentally, physically, emotionally… But it gives you soooo much in return that not many other 'jobs' can give you and for which I am forever grateful.”

“The tears and the joy, the fight and the struggle.. the work we put in is all worth it in the end,” she wrote.

Sania Mirza concluded her post by saying it was an honour to have played at Wimbledon for two decades: “It has been an honour to play here and win here over the last 20 years. I will miss you. Until we meet again…”

Mirza and her Croatian partner Mate Pavic, seeded sixth, went down 6-4, 5-7, 4-6 to Skupski of Great Britain and American Krawczyk in two hours 16 minutes on Wednesday night.

Sania Mirza is India’s most accomplished woman tennis player, having won six Grand Slam titles, including three mixed doubles trophies.

(With inputs from PTI)