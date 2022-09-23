Sachin Tendulkar's stunning 40 runs knock off 20 balls initiates Twitter blitzkrieg | Watch

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is back. The phenomenal cricketer, considered one of greatest sportsmen of all time retired nine years ago, and has been playing in the ongoing Road Safety World Series, where he knocked a spectacular 40 off 20 balls against England, leading to his team India Legends’ blistering victory.

The Little Master’s knock included three fours and three sixes, a stunning display of skills that put Twitter in disbelief that Tendulkar, 49, retired in 2013.

An excited Twitter, in awe of Tendulkar’s prowess with the bat, expressed joy in watching him in action again.

“What a knock by Sachin Tendulkar - 40 from just 20 balls with 3 fours and 3 sixes. The master is still in great touch, what a legend!” Mufaddal Vohra tweeted.

“Sachin Tendulkar smashed 40 runs from just 20 balls at a strike rate of 200 with 30 runs through boundaries,” read one comment.

“Charges down and hits back the bowlers head. Are we in 1998?” asked another user as several videos comparing Tendulkar’s Sharjah knock from 1998 vs Thursday’s started circulating on Twitter.

Take a look at some more reactions and videos from the match.

India scored 170/4 as England lost by 40 runs. He was declared out in a caught and bowled by Chris Schofield nonetheless to raging applause from the crowd in Dehradun. Sachin Tendulkar was fittingly declared the ‘Man of the Match’.