Last Updated : May 15, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Sachin Tendulkar settles lawsuit with Australian bat-maker

The 47-year-old Tendulkar said in a civil lawsuit filed last year that Spartan had agreed to pay him at least $1 million a year to use his image, logo and promotional services but failed to make a single payment owed since 2016.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Indian cricket great Sachin Tendulkar has settled his lawsuit with Spartan Sports International, having earlier accused the Australian bat manufacturer of failing to pay him $2 million in royalties.

The 47-year-old Tendulkar said in a civil lawsuit filed last year that Spartan had agreed to pay him at least $1 million a year to use his image, logo and promotional services but failed to make a single payment owed since 2016.

“Spartan sincerely apologises to Mr Tendulkar for its failure to honour his sponsorship agreement and is grateful for Mr Tendulkar’s patience in resolving this dispute,” its director Les Galbraith said in a joint statement issued by the parties on Thursday.

Spartan said the batting great has had no association with them since September 2018 and also cancelled the trademark it had registered featuring Tendulkar’s silhouette playing a cricket stroke.

related news

Tendulkar quit international cricket in 2013 as its most prolific scorer, having amassed a record 34,000-plus runs including an unprecedented 100 centuries.

First Published on May 15, 2020 09:47 am

tags #cricket #India #Sachin Tendulkar #Spartan #Spots

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.