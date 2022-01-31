5 things to know about cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad, who turned 25 today

Ruturaj Gaikwad won the orange cap in IPL 2021 for scoring 635 runs in 16 matches. (Image: Twitter/IPL, BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the brilliant cricketer who turns 25 today, has been in the spotlight owing to his fantastic performances in domestic cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) picked up the Pune-based cricketer in 2019. He made his IPL debut against Rajasthan Royals in 2020.

On his birthday, we look at Ruturaj Gaikwad’s career concisely.

• The right-handed batsman came into prominence after scoring 444 runs from seven matches with an average of 63.42 during the Vijay Hazare 2016-17 season. He scored 132 runs in his debut match that season. He was the third-highest scorer in the tournament.

• Gaikwad also scored three-consecutive hundreds in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2021. He scored168-run knock against Chandigarh playing for Maharashtra in the tournament. He completed his century in 85 balls.

• In a match against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2021, Ruturaj unleashed his talent. After hitting 50 off 43 deliveries, Ruturaj scored the next 50 off 17 balls in a stunning performance (101 runs). He was playing for CSK.

• Ruturaj Gaikwad won the Orange Cap in IPL 2021 for scoring most runs: 635 runs from 16 matches. He captained Maharashtra in T20 in the 2021 Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. He made his India debut in 2021 in a T20I against Sri Lanka.

• Ruturaj dominated over Odisha at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2021. Playing against Odisha, Ruturaj scored 81 off just 47 balls leading Maharashtra to win the 20-over match.