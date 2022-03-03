English
    Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich: From governor to Chelsea club owner

    Russia Ukraine war: In wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Roman Abramovich has announced that he will sell the club and donate the proceeds of sale to victims of war in Ukraine.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 03, 2022 / 10:57 AM IST
    Russia-Ukraine crisis: Roman Abramovich is parting with Chelsea after nearly two decades.

    Chelsea’s billionaire Russian owner Roman Abramovich announced on March 2 that he will sell the club and donate the proceeds of sale to victims of war in Ukraine. His statement came amid calls for sanctions on Russian oligarchs in the aftermath of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

    "This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner," Roman Abramovich said in a statement. "However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club."

    Abramovich, 55, took over West London club Chelsea from its previous owner Ken Bates in 2003. Chelsea then set out on a mission to put itself on par with iconic clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United.

    The choice of Jose Mourinho as manager helped the club break Manchester United and Arsenal's control on the Premier League.

     

    Chelsea has won 19 major trophies under Abramovich. These include two UEFA Champions Leagues and five Premier League wins.

    Before acquiring Chelsea, Abramovich was the governor of Russia's Chukotka region.  He was considered close to former Russian President Boris Yeltsin and is also reported to have close ties with incumbent leader Vladimir Putin.

    Abramovich is reported to have grown his wealth by acquiring state-owned assets at low prices after the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.

    The billionaire presently owns stakes in British multinational and Russian mining companies Evraz and Norilsk Nickel, according to Forbes magazine.

    Abramovich also held stake in Russian oil firm Sibneft. In 2005, he sold 73 percent of the stake to state-owned Gazprom for a price of $13 billion.

    Abramovich, an Israeli citizen, is also the owner of the second-largest yatch in the world, according to Forbes. He bought it for $400 million in 2010.

    The Russian businessman's net worth is $12.4 billion, the magazine reported.
