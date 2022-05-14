English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Russell powers Kolkata to 54-run win over Hyderabad

    Russell hit an unbeaten 49 off 28 balls in Kolkata’s strong total of 177-6 and took 3-22

    Moneycontrol News
    May 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST
    Russell played a match-winning knock against SRH

    Russell played a match-winning knock against SRH

    Andre Russell’s splendid all-round performance led Kolkata Knight Riders to a 54-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Russell hit an unbeaten 49 off 28 balls in Kolkata’s strong total of 177-6 and took 3-22 that included the key wicket of Kane Williamson off his second ball as Hyderabad slumped to 123-8 and a fifth consecutive defeat.

    Kolkata kept alive its slim chances of reaching the playoffs. Hyderabad needs to win both of its remaining games by massive margins and hope other results are in its favour to make the top four.

    Kolkata made an impressive start in the batting powerplay as Ajinkya Rahane (28) and Nitish Rana (26) struck six sixes between them. But India’s new young fast bowling sensation, Umran Malik (3-33), removed Rana and Rahane in his first over immediately after the powerplay. Malik then had captain Shreyas Iyer caught in the deep in the next over.

    Sam Billings combined in a 63-run stand with Russell, who batted deep. He smashed three of his four sixes in the last over off offspinner Washington Sundar, who ended up with 0-40. Russell hit him for 20 off the last six balls.

    “Plan was to give Russell as much strike as possible and we were praying that he plays the last over because Washington had an over left,” Shreyas said, adding, “It worked out pretty well.”

    Close

    Related stories

    Williamson’s run of poor form continued for Hyderabad when he struggled for 17 deliveries before getting bowled by Russell on 9 while attempting an extravagant shot while moving across his stumps. Abhishek Sharma top-scored with 43 and Aiden Markram made 32 but the rest of the batters couldn’t cope up with the pace and spin of Varun Chakravarthy.

    Fit-again Umesh Yadav bowled well in the powerplay and took 1-19, Tim Southee grabbed 2-23, and Russell returned and dismissed Sundar and Marco Jansen in the 18th over.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Andre Russell #IPL 2022 #KKR #KKR vs SRH
    first published: May 14, 2022 11:38 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.