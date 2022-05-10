Russell and Cummins tie the noose over MI

The target of 166 for Mumbai Indians was gettable. They needed a sound start. Rohit Sharma, low on confidence for his poor run this IPL, fell in the first over bowled by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Tim Southee.

Sharma, in trying to work the New Zealander on the on-side, ended up edging on to his thigh en route to wicketkeeper Sheldon Jackson. Though it took quite a while for DRS to confirm the edge, Sharma was in disbelief and in his mind, he thought there was a gap between bat and ball. Just like how bad luck has been chasing Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli, it is a similar story for Sharma with Mumbai Indians this IPL.

That said, KKR bowlers were brilliant with the ball on the day and their determination to win at all cost to say in the hunt for the Play Offs took them to a comfortable victory.

When you have two world-class bowlers in Southee and Australia Test captain Pat Cummins share the new ball, it is not going to be easy for the opposition batsmen. Add to them the utility of Andre Russell, who cleverly mixes his slower ones.

With Sharma gone and Mumbai Indians having to do without one of their consistent batsmen Suryakumar Yadav for the rest of the tournament due to left forearm muscle injury, it was not going to be easy for MI. The onus was on the two left-handed batsmen Ishan Kishan and Tilak Verma. These two have been among the runs with the latter being more impressive while the former has been inconsistent.

The KKR bowlers did not allow MI to build one big partnership and cut down the boundary shots to a great extent. Verma, who has caught the eye with his wide range of strokes, fell to Russell’s brilliance in the West Indian’s first over, the fifth of the MI innings.

Verma, who had slashed Russell over the slip cordon for four, was tied down with a tight line the next delivery and he ended up edging to lone slip Nitish Rana in the same over. With MI reduced to 32 for two in five overs, Kishan and Ramandeep Singh, Suryakumar Yadav’s replacement, were building a small partnership. Though Ramandeep is inexperienced and did not look to threaten the KKR bowling, it was all on Kishan to hit big.

As MI rode along for the next five overs and adding 26 runs in this five-over phase, Russell was back in the attack in the 11th over. Ramandeep was overambitious in trying to clear the mid-wicket boundary and his top-edge ended up in short third man’s hands. Russell, though, bowled three loose deliveries for the new man Tim David to pick three successive fours.

However, David was out after scoring only one in his next five deliveries, this time slow bowler Varun Chakravarthy striking in his return over, the 13th of the innings. MI’s final hopes of a win rested on the fifth wicket pair of Kishan and Kieron Pollard.

Soon after Kishan reached his third fifty of the season, 12th of his IPL career, he fell to Cummins, skying a pull for Rinku Singh to complete a good catch running in from deep square leg. That was the first of Cummins’ three strikes in his third over. Cummins struck again when Daniel Sams played an ugly shot and top-edged to wicketkeeper Jackson while Murugan Ashwin’s upper cut landed into the hands of Varun Chakravarthy at third man boundary.

Cummins finished with three for 22 and Russell, two for 22 while two run out later in the MI innings ended the match with two and a half overs unutilised.

It was clearly a match that MI should have won but credit to KKR bowlers, especially Russell and Cummins, for turning the match in their favour and keeping themselves in the race for the Play Offs.





