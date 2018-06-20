RUS vs EGY FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Russia run riot with 3-1 victory over Egypt

Full time! It's celebration time for Russia as they've virtually guaranteed a place for themselves in the knockout stages. Fathi's own goal broke the deadlock, before two quickfire goals by Cheryshev and Dzyuba took the game beyond Egypt's reach. Mo Salah was able to pull one back from the penalty spot after he was brought down but it wasn't enough as Russia won the game 3-1. The tournament seems over for Egypt as it is highly unlikely that they'll make it to the knockouts after two consecutive losses.