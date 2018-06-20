RUS vs EGY FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Russia run riot with 3-1 victory over Egypt

Live now
Jun 20, 2018 01:39 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
That's it from us folks. We hope you enjoyed our coverage of the game. Join us again tomorrow as we bring you all of the action from the FIFA World Cup 2018. Till then it's goodbye!
Full time! It's celebration time for Russia as they've virtually guaranteed a place for themselves in the knockout stages. Fathi's own goal broke the deadlock, before two quickfire goals by Cheryshev and Dzyuba took the game beyond Egypt's reach. Mo Salah was able to pull one back from the penalty spot after he was brought down but it wasn't enough as Russia won the game 3-1. The tournament seems over for Egypt as it is highly unlikely that they'll make it to the knockouts after two consecutive losses.
93' Said finds Warda inside the box and the Egyptian goes down but the referee is unmoved. Time is almost up here.
90' + 4: We have 4 more minutes for Egypt to pull off something spectacular here but it's too much of an ask as Russia are looking strong at the back.
90' The ball breaks to Warda at the edge of the area and the Egyptian hits it first time but once again the shot is wide of the goal.
89' Smolov is charging into the Egypt penalty area but Hamed puts in a well timed last minute slide to stop the Russian. Russia aren't letting Egypt dictate the play here.
88' Salah is on the end of another knock-down and he tries to volley the ball into the back of the net but his shot is well wide.
86' Substitution - Russia: Zhirkov - out ; Kudryashov - in
84' Zobnin once again makes another run forward with the ball, he beats one player but has to check his run as he finds himself closed down by Egyptian shirts. He's been great so far in the midfield constantly posing a threat to Egypt.
83' Yellow card! Smolov (Russia)
82' Substitution - Egypt: Mohsen - out ; Kahraba - in
80' Great play by Zobnin who picked up the ball near his own team's penalty area and then rode out a challenge by Fatih before releasing Smolov who in turn found Golovin at the edge of the area. Golovin looked in a great postition to shoot but he delayed the shot and the Egyptians were quick to close down the striker. That very easily could've been 4-1.
79' Substitution - Russia: Dzyuba - out ; Smolov - in
78' Egypt appeal for another penalty but this time the referee says no. Kutepov had his hands all over Mohsen who went down but the ball was behind the striker already.
75' Samedov launches a free-kick into the area and Ignashevich heads goalward but El Shenawy makes the save.
74' Substitution - Russia: Cheryshev - out ; Kuzyaev - in
73' Salah steps up and lashes home the penalty with that strong left foot of his. If Egypt can find another goal soon this game can get interesting.
73' Goal! Salah (Egy): Russia 3 - 1 Egypt
72' Penalty! Salah is pulled down at the edge of the area and the Referee initially gives a free kick but the players insist it's inside the box. VAR is called into play and the Referee overturns his decision and awards a penalty.
70' Salah is tackled on the edge of the area and the ball falls to Said who fires a shot way over the top of the bar.
68' Substitution - Egypt: Hasan - out ; Sobhi - in
67' Salah sets up Hasan on the edge of the area. Hasan tries to guide the ball into the bottom corner but it's just wide of the goal.
64' Substitution - Egypt: Elneny - out ; Warda - in
62' Dzyuba chests down a high ball on the edge of the area and nudges the ball past Gabr before firing a shot low into the same bottom corner that Cheryshev had found only moments earlier. What a finish by the big man. Russia are running away with the game here.
62' Goal! Dzyuba (Rus): Russia 3 - 0 Egypt
59' Fernandes receives the ball inside the area and he races towards the by-line before pulling the ball back to Cheryshev. The striker who is 8 yards out strikes it first time sending the ball low into the bottom corner.