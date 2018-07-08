RUS vs CRO FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Croatia enter semi-finals via penalty shootout

Live now
Jul 08, 2018 02:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
115' GOAL! Fernandes (RUS)
Russia 2-2 Croatia
114' Yellow Card for Pivaric (CRO)
108' Yellow Card for Gazinskiy (RUS)
102' Substitution for Russia - Dzagoev: In ; Golovin: Out
101' GOAL! Vida (CRO)
Russia 1-2 Croatia
97' Substitution for Croatia - Corluka: In ; Vrsljko: Out
88' Substitution for Croatia - Kovacic: In ; Kramaric: Out
80' Substitution for Russia - Gazinskiy: In ; Dzyuba: Out
74' Substitution for Croatia - Pivaric: In ; Strinic: Out
67' Substitution for Russia - Smolov: In ; Cheryshev: Out
63' Substitution for Croatia - Brozovic: In ; Perisic: Out
54' Substitution for Russia - Yerokhin: In ; Samedov: Out
39' GOAL! Kramaric (CRO)
Russia 1-1 Croatia
38' Yellow Card for Strinic (CRO)
35' Yellow Card for Lovren (CRO)
31' GOAL! Cheryshev (RUS)
Russia 1-0 Croatia
That's it for our live coverage of this incredible clash between Russia and Croatia. Join us again on Tuesday for the first semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2018 as France take on Belgium.
Croatia are going through to the next round! They will meet England in the semi-finals.
And for the hosts Russia, it is a massive, heart-breaking moment. What a run they had in the tournament.
Croatia penalty 5 - SCORED!
Rakitic scores the final penalty to hand Croatia the victory!
Russia 3-4 Croatia
Russia penalty 5 - SCORED!
Kurzyaev scores for Russia.
Russia 3-3 Croatia
Croatia penalty 4 - SCORED!
Vida scores for Croatia.
Russia 2-3 Croatia
Russia Penalty 4 - SCORED!
Ignashevich calmly shoots a bullet into the goal.
Russia 2-2 Croatia
Croatia penalty 3 - SCORED!
Modric got lucky. Akinfeev's palm and the goalpost were not enough to stop his penalty.
Russia 1-2 Croatia
Russia Penalty 3 - MISSED!
Fernandes sent his penalty incredibly wide.
Russia 1-1 Croatia
Croatia penalty 2 - SAVED!
Kovacic's penalty was on target, but Akinfeev made a wonderful diving save.
Russia 1-1 Croatia
Russia penalty 2 - SCORED!
Dzagoev scores for Russia.
Russia 1-1 Croatia
Croatia penalty 1 - SCORED!
Brozovic scored for Croatia.
Russia 0-1 Croatia
Russia Penalty 1 - SAVED!
Smolov's penalty was saved Subasic.
Russia to take first penalty.
Both Subasic of Croatia and Akinfeev of Russia have been penalty shoot-out heroes for their respective national sides in the previous round.
The players are taking a momentary break as the managers decide who their top 5 players for the penalty shoot-outs will be.
ET Full-time: And the referee blows the whistle, signaling the end of all open play that was possible to be played out here. We are now destined to go to penalties.
120+1' 1 minute of stoppage time added on as Croatia break Russian play and try to counter. But it results in nothing.
120' Croatia's free kick in the Russian box yields nothing more than a throw in.
119' SAVE! Subasic had to make another diving save after Zonin's shot went straight towards the Croatian goal.
117' The stadium has erupted as Russia continue to defy all odds and keep their chances alive. We are minutes way from a penalty shoot-out. Both teams have won their shoot-outs, and they did so on the same day. Croatia beat Demark after Russia had ousted Spain in the previous round of the tournament.
114' Dzagoev's crisp ball into the box from that free kick was met a leaping Fernandes, who head it past Subasic. What a goal! What a game!
115' GOAL! Fernandes (RUS)
Russia 2-2 Croatia
114' Free kick for Russia at the edge of the Croatia penalty box after a handball from Pivaric!