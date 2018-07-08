App
Jul 08, 2018 02:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RUS vs CRO FIFA World Cup 2018 Highlights: Croatia enter semi-finals via penalty shootout

Catch all the highlights from the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarterfinals match between Russia and Croatia, from the Fisht Stadium, Sochi.

highlights

  • Jul 08, 02:29 AM (IST)

    That's it for our live coverage of this incredible clash between Russia and Croatia. Join us again on Tuesday for the first semi-final match of the FIFA World Cup 2018 as France take on Belgium. 

  • Jul 08, 02:28 AM (IST)
  • Jul 08, 02:27 AM (IST)
  • Jul 08, 02:27 AM (IST)
  • Jul 08, 02:26 AM (IST)
  • Jul 08, 02:23 AM (IST)
  • Jul 08, 02:22 AM (IST)

    Croatia are going through to the next round! They will meet England in the semi-finals. 

    And for the hosts Russia, it is a massive, heart-breaking moment. What a run they had in the tournament. 

  • Jul 08, 02:21 AM (IST)

    Croatia penalty 5 - SCORED!

    Rakitic scores the final penalty to hand Croatia the victory!

    Russia 3-4 Croatia

  • Jul 08, 02:20 AM (IST)

    Russia penalty 5 - SCORED!

    Kurzyaev scores for Russia.

    Russia 3-3 Croatia

  • Jul 08, 02:19 AM (IST)

    Croatia penalty 4 - SCORED!

    Vida scores for Croatia.

    Russia 2-3 Croatia

  • Jul 08, 02:19 AM (IST)

    Russia Penalty 4 - SCORED!

    Ignashevich calmly shoots a bullet into the goal. 

    Russia 2-2 Croatia

  • Jul 08, 02:18 AM (IST)

    Croatia penalty 3 - SCORED!

    Modric got lucky. Akinfeev's palm and the goalpost were not enough to stop his penalty.

    Russia 1-2 Croatia

  • Jul 08, 02:17 AM (IST)

    Russia Penalty 3 - MISSED!

    Fernandes sent his penalty incredibly wide. 

    Russia 1-1 Croatia

  • Jul 08, 02:16 AM (IST)

    Croatia penalty 2 - SAVED! 

    Kovacic's penalty was on target, but Akinfeev made a wonderful diving save. 

    Russia 1-1 Croatia

  • Jul 08, 02:15 AM (IST)

    Russia penalty 2 - SCORED!

    Dzagoev scores for Russia.

    Russia 1-1 Croatia

  • Jul 08, 02:15 AM (IST)

    Croatia penalty 1 - SCORED!

    Brozovic scored for Croatia.

    Russia 0-1 Croatia

  • Jul 08, 02:14 AM (IST)

    Russia Penalty 1 - SAVED!

    Smolov's penalty was saved Subasic.

  • Jul 08, 02:13 AM (IST)

    Russia to take first penalty. 

  • Jul 08, 02:12 AM (IST)

    Both Subasic of Croatia and Akinfeev of Russia have been penalty shoot-out heroes for their respective national sides in the previous round. 

  • Jul 08, 02:09 AM (IST)

    The players are taking a momentary break as the managers decide who their top 5 players for the penalty shoot-outs will be. 

  • Jul 08, 02:08 AM (IST)
  • Jul 08, 02:08 AM (IST)
  • Jul 08, 02:07 AM (IST)

    ET Full-time: And the referee blows the whistle, signaling the end of all open play that was possible to be played out here. We are now destined to go to penalties. 

  • Jul 08, 02:06 AM (IST)

    120+1' 1 minute of stoppage time added on as Croatia break Russian play and try to counter. But it results in nothing. 

  • Jul 08, 02:05 AM (IST)

    120'  Croatia's free kick in the Russian box yields nothing more than a throw in. 

  • Jul 08, 02:05 AM (IST)

    119'  SAVE! Subasic had to make another diving save after Zonin's shot went straight towards the Croatian goal. 

  • Jul 08, 02:03 AM (IST)

    117'  The stadium has erupted as Russia continue to defy all odds and keep their chances alive. We are minutes way from a penalty shoot-out. Both teams have won their shoot-outs, and they did so on the same day. Croatia beat Demark after Russia had ousted Spain in the previous round of the tournament. 

  • Jul 08, 02:01 AM (IST)

    114'  Dzagoev's crisp ball into the box from that free kick was met a leaping Fernandes, who head it past Subasic. What a goal! What a game! 

  • Jul 08, 02:00 AM (IST)

    115'  GOAL! Fernandes (RUS)

    Russia 2-2 Croatia

  • Jul 08, 02:00 AM (IST)

    114'  Free kick for Russia at the edge of the Croatia penalty box after a handball from Pivaric!

