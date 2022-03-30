RR vs SRH | Turning point of the match: Rajasthan's batting and bowling partnerships

Not just the batting partnerships but bowling partnerships also are crucial in winning cricket matches. And there was also another sort of partnership on the field, Rajasthan Royals’ Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal combining to remove the dangerous New Zealander, Kane Williamson, in the second over Sunrisers Hyderabad run chase.

On a Pune pitch that had no demons on it and promised a lot of runs, only Rajasthan Royals made the most of it on Tuesday. Their batsmen had three major partnerships, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler raising 58 for the first wicket, Samson and Padikkal adding 73 for the third and 44 for the fifth between Shimron Hetmeyer and Riyan Parag.

And, when it came to Sunrisers Hyderabad chasing 211, which was not an impossibility, RR opening bowlers Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna ensured that SRH did not have a good start to the tall target.

When chasing at a required run rate of 10.55 an over, you need explosive starts. But, SRH were nowhere in it as Boult and Krishna combined to concede only 14 runs in the first six overs.

Krishna is not new to the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium pitch. It was here that he made his international debut, in the ODI against England last year, picking up 4 for 54. The 26-year-old lanky pacer from Karnataka took the first strike by having Williamson caught behind the stumps. Samson’s inability to hold on to the edge offered by Williamson was complemented by a diving Padikkal from the slips, having his fingers underneath the ball even though it may have seemed that the ball may have touched the ground. Third umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan did not think so.

In his second over, Krishna struck again, dismissing Pune’s own Rahul Tripathi, beaten by the extra bounce as the right-hander shaped to cut and nicked behind, this time Samson made no mistake.

With pressure mounting on SRH, Boult trapped the big-hitting West Indian, Nicholas Pooran in his third over as SRH were reduced to nine runs for three wickets in the fifth over. This was just the opposite of RR batting, who reached fifty in the fifth over.

And, in the middle overs after the field was spread and SRH had some open fields, the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal did not allow SRH to run away, as it has happened in the previous two matches with Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants allowing the game to slip away from their hands against Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, respectively.

But, Royals’ ensured that they contained the SRH batsmen. The combined total of 8 overs from Ashwin and Chahal went only for 43 runs with the leg-spinner taking 3/22.

The only significant partnership in SRH reply was 55 for the seventh wicket between Aiden Markram and Washington Sundar. Sundar, who had a bad day with the ball, conceding 47 runs in his three overs, sort of made up with a 14-ball for 40.

But, partnerships throughout the match saw RR through.