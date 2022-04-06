RR vs RCB turning point of the match: Dinesh Karthik's innings

Dinesh Karthik's flamboyant 45 helped Bangalore get over the line. Picture Source: Twitter

Just when Rajasthan Royals thought the match was in their hands after having removed half the Royal Challengers Bangalore side for just 87 in 12.3 overs, Dinesh Karthik had different ideas.

Karthik, the 36-year-old veteran of many a battle and who has thrived in such pressure situations in recent years and loves doing the role of finishing matches, turned the match in his team’s favour. He ensured that he stood till the end, seeing his team to a four-wicket win, chasing a target of 170.

Walking in to join the left-handed Shahbaz Ahmed with RCB needing 83 from the last 45 deliveries, Karthik produced some scintillating strokes, picking the gaps admirably. Two particular overs, the 14th from off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the 15th from right-arm medium-pacer Navdeep Saini, changed the match in RCB’s favour.

Ashwin, who had sent down three tidy overs giving away 18 runs, conceded 21 runs in his fourth, the 14th of the RCB innings. Karthik earnestly deposited a bad ball from Ashwin that was widish down the leg side for four. It also turned out to be a No Ball for overstepping. The Free Hit was lofted beautifully straight for a six by Karthik. Two other fours in the over by Karthik, one straight and another a reverse sweep, calmed things down in the RCB dug out.

Inspired by his senior partner’s attacking abilities, Shahbaz did not let the loose deliveries go unpunished. Saini sent down an untidy over, mostly short or full. Two full tosses were beautifully timed by Karthik, the first found the gap in the mid-wicket region and the other to fine leg for fours. Saini ended the over with a short ball that was pulled for four by Shahbaz for four.

Karthik and Shahbaz raised their fifty partnership for the sixth wicket in just 22 balls and extended it to 67 in 33 balls before Shahbaz was out for a well-made 45 (26b, 4x4, 3x6). But by then, RCB were well and truly on their way to victory, the finishing touches provided by Karthik, who remained unbeaten on 44 (23 balls, 7x4, 1x6), though the winning hit, a six, came from Harshal Patel.

Karthik is yet to be dismissed in this IPL, his three visits to the crease yielding scores of 32 not out, 14 not out and 44 not out, two of them coming in winning causes.

The Karthik-Shahbaz partnership assumes great significance, especially after RCB were in a spot of bother, having lost four wickets in the space of seven runs. The wrecker-in-chief was leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who gave the first breakthrough, removing the RCB captain Faf du Plessis and then bowling No. 4 David Willey with a beautiful leg-spinning delivery, beating the left-hander’s defence and disturbing the stumps through the gates.

Chahal also had a hand in his former captain Virat Kohli’s downfall, collecting a smart throw from gloveman Sanju Samson and breaking the stumps at the bowler’s end to catch Kohli just on the line.

The joy was shortlived for RR as Karthik showed what a worthy investment he is for RCB and that age is just a number.





