RR vs RCB Player of the match: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler curbed his attacking instincts on Tuesday to produce one of the most disciplined T20 innings in recent times. Batting from the first over till the last, Buttler stayed unbeaten on 70 with only six sixes and no fours from 47 deliveries faced.

That Buttler did not hit a single four also spoke of the kind of surface that the Wankhede Stadium, which was hosting the fourth match in this season, offered. The ball was not coming nicely onto the bat. Strokemaking was not that easy because of the slowness of the pitch.

If Buttler, fresh from his 68-ball 100 against Mumbai Indians three days ago, could not hit a four, then the pitch must have had something in it. It was in this context that Buttler’s knock against Royal Challengers on Tuesday became so crucial.

Whenever Buttler got into the attacking mood, the ball soared over the boundary ropes. Six of them went in the region between long-off and long-on, mostly off the horizontal bat but the one that took the cake was the wristy flick off a yorker-length from Akash Deep in the final over, clearing the long-on boundary with ease.

The 31-year-old Somerset-born England right-hander shared two useful fifty-plus partnerships – 70 in 49 balls for the second wicket with Devdutt Padikkal (37) and an even better unseparated 83 in 51 balls with Shimron Hetmyer (42 not out) for the fourth.

Buttler was not under any pressure even as the scoreboard was not moving at a rapid pace. Even when the left-handed West Indian Hetmyer did not open his account after facing eight deliveries, Buttler kept his calm at the other end. Buttler knew that the longer he stayed in the middle, having studied the pitch conditions thoroughly, runs could be accumulated off loose deliveries towards the end. His vast experience came to the fore when he and Hetmyer gathered 42 from the last two overs sent down by Md Siraj and Akash Deep, with Buttler duly reaching his 51st career T20 fifty, and 11th in IPL.

In all, Buttler did not score off 12 deliveries but he still ended up with a strike rate of 148.93 on the day, which though is a shade less than his IPL career strike rate of 149.34 but well above his career T20 strike rate.

It was a different Buttler on view, one full of patience, calm head and shouldering the responsibility of his team as a senior member. The Orange Cap for most runs so far this IPL –205 runs – was sitting pretty on his head. It would have been even sweeter had his bowlers complemented his efforts and RR won. That was not to be.

