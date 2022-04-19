RR vs KKR IPL 2022: Buttler-Chahal show seals the win for Rajasthan

There seems to be no stopping Jos Buttler in this IPL. The Orange Cap holder from England scored the third century of IPL 2022, and his second this year, to take Rajasthan Royals to the highest total of the tournament – 217 for five against Kolkata Knight Riders at Brabourne Stadium on Monday.

In a match that was not for the faint-hearted, the match was eventually won by Rajasthan Royals by seven runs after Kolkata Knight Riders were well in the hunt even after the dismissal of their captain Shreyas Iyer for 85 (51b, 7x4, 4x6) in the 17th over and his 107-run partnership for the second wicket in just 53 balls with opener Aaron Finch (58, 28b, 9x4, 2x6). KKR finished with 210 all out in 19.4 overs. With the win, Royals moved from fifth to second place in the points table with eight points.

Despite Royals’ leg-spinner Yuzendra Chahal taking his career-best IPL bag of five for 40 including a hat-trick in his fourth over – Shreyas leg before wicket, Shivam Mavi caught in the deep and Pat Cummins edging behind to a perfect leg-break – KKR were kept in the race by Umesh Yadav’s big-hitting in the end. However, West Indies’ left-arm pacer Obed McCoy, defended 10 runs in the last over and also removed Sheldon Jackson and Yadav to guide Royals to their fourth victory in six matches while inflicting KKR their fourth loss in seven.

McCoy had bowled poorly his first three overs, not landing the ball in the right places and even sent down four wides. However, he got it right in the last over and ensured that Buttler’s hundred did not go in vain.

On a pitch where the runs were flowing easily, the target of 218 seemed attainable, especially with the way Kolkata Knight Riders’ second wicket pair of Aaron Finch and captain Shreyas Iyer went about dismissing the Royals bowlers from their sight. The two shared a century stand in quick time, joining hands in the innings’ second delivery after Sunil Narine was run out in the first ball without taking strike.

Fifty runs out of the second-wicket partnership came in just three overs between the seventh and ninth – sent down by Yuzvendra Chahal (17 runs), Obed McCoy (19) and Prasidh Krishna (14) – as Finch and Shreyas punished loose deliveries and forced the bowlers to err in their line and length and got some pretty ordinary deliveries in the bargain.

Shreyas Iyer played a captain’s knock but his second fifty of the tournament still ended up on the losing side. The Brabourne Stadium has seen 200-plus totals being scored three times in seven matches before Monday. Chennai Super Kings failed to defend their 210 for 7 against Lucknow Super Giants on March 31 while Delhi Capitals defended 215 for five against KKR on April 10.

On Monday, when 427 runs were accumulated in 39.4 overs, RR emerged on the right side of the result.

This year’s IPL has seen many matches being won from lost causes, especially when it comes to chasing. Monday seemed to be another one until Chahal’s three strikes towards the end. Chahal, along with other bowlers, went for runs aplenty. Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s first over went for 14 runs as KKR finished Power Play at 57 for one. There was little to choose between the two teams at this stage as RR made 60 without loss. Chahal went for 17 in his first over, Finch shattering his confidence by scoring two fours straight behind the bowler and a six over long-on.

In a battle of the openers, Buttler’s knock prevailed on the day. Buttler’s 103 off 61 balls with nine fours and five sixes, and his two half-century partnerships, 97 with fellow opener Devdutt Padikkal (24, 18b, 3x4, 1x6) and 67 with skipper Sanju Samson (38, 19b, 4x4, 2x6) for second and third wickets, respectively, were strong enough than the lone big partnership that KKR had, between Finch and Shreyas.