RR vs KKR: Buttler sizzles yet again as he piles on the centuries

It was not for nothing that Rajasthan Royals retained Englishman Jos Buttler before the IPL auctions. And, it is not for nothing that the 31-year-old right-hander is the Orange Cap holder this IPL.

Buttler scored his second century of IPL 2022 — 103 off 61 balls with nine fours and five sixes – and third of his IPL career, all coming for Rajasthan Royals, to star in his team’s fourth victory in six matches at Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Buttler continued his phenomenal form this season into Brabourne Stadium, his team’s first match at this venue after having played at all the other three venues so far. The change of venue did not matter for Buttler. That the Brabourne pitch was so good for batting with the ball nicely coming on to the bat made it all the more easier for the 31-year-old from Somerset.

Buttler made batting look so easy on the day, like he has in the whole of IPL. Anything that was bowled so close to his body, he picked it up quickly to deposit to the fence. Anything that was around off-stump was dismissed to the cover boundary. And anything that was yorker length, he whacked it with the use of his wrists straight into the sight screen.

After seeing off the first two overs sent down by Umesh Yadav and Shivam Mavi, and assessing the pitch, Buttler went on the offensive from the third over, picking Yadav for a four straight and followed it with a lofted shot into the clubhouse terrace. Buttler was impressive off the back foot, his shots for boundaries over covers fetching maximum rewards.

Buttler dominated the opening partnership worth 97 with left-handed Devdutt Padikkal, making 67 of the runs. He allowed Sanju Samson to hit the shots in the second-wicket partnership that was worth 67, the skipper scoring 38 of them. Buttler, though, was not to be left behind, contributing 24 to the stand.

No sooner had Buttler reached his century with a six over long-on off a Pat Cummins full toss than the Englishman was out, his top-edged pull off the Australian pacer held by Varun Chakravarthy at the fine-leg boundary in the 17th over.

Whenever Buttler has scored a century in IPL, Rajasthan Royals have won. His two earlier hundreds – 124 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi last year and 100 against Mumbai Indians at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai – have not gone in vain.

Monday was no different, though it had so many twists and turns and KKR threatened to overhaul the target. And, the Orange Cap – with 375 runs in six innings at 75.00 average and at a strike rate of 156.90 – is firmly on Buttler’s head. It would need a special effort from the other contenders in this IPL to displace the Orange Cap from Buttler. Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is second, 140 runs behind.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes