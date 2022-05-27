RR pacers make hay as RCB crumble under pressure

Rajasthan Royals pacers made the most use of the extra bounce that the Narendra Modi Stadium offered for the Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Right-armer Prasidh Krishna and left-armer Obed McCoy bowled impressively to finish with six wickets between them and conceded a combined total of just 45 runs in their eight overs with the West Indian giving one run more than his Indian team-mate.

Krishna has performed very well at this venue. His best bowling figures in his brief international career last season came at this venue – 4 for 12 against the West Indies in February this year. In the three ODIs that he played nine wickets –half of his international tally of wickets. His familiarity of the venue with its pace and bounce fetched him tidy returns of three for 22.

On the other hand, McCoy, who has been erratic that his IPL economy rate is a little over 10, also used the surface to his advantage and picked up three wickets for 23 runs, his best ever figures in his short IPL career of six matches, all this year after being acquired by RR for Rs75 lakh. It was also for the first time that he took three wickets or more in this league.

Krishna struck first in his opening over, removing Virat Kohli to one that pitched outside off and had enough carry that invited the batsman to play on the off side but only ended up edging to wicketkeeper Sanju Samson’s gloves. Krishna succeeded in removing Kohli for the second consecutive match and third time in IPL.

Krishna again struck in the penultimate over, twice in successive deliveries, He had Dinesh Karthik caught at long-on by Riyan Parag, who has the most number of catches this season by any team. He ought to have had two on the day to add to his previous 15 but dropped Rajat Patidar at backward point with the RCB top-scorer was on 13. He went on to make 58. Parag, however, has held most of his catches in the deep at long-on.

Krishna was on a hat-trick when Wanindu Hasaranga was yorked. However, Harshal Patel denied him his hat-trick.

McCoy improved marginally his otherwise expensive economy rate in IPL by picking up a wicket in each of his second, third and fourth overs. After conceding six runs in his first over, the seventh of RCB innings, the 25-year-old left-armer dismissed the struggling RCB skipper, Faf du Plessis, with an edge that was caught at short third man by R Ashwin. Only earlier in the over, McCoy nearly had Patidar, to a similar edge, the ball eluding the fielder at the circle.

In the 18th over, McCoy’s third, left-handed Mahipal Lomror cut to backward point fielder Ashwin. He added a third scalp to his tally, when in the final over, Harshal attempted a scoop and missed only to lose his stumps as he left them exposed.

Add to the two pacers’ combined six wickets, left-arm pacer Trent Boult, who was a shade expensive, still tied down du Plessis as the South African was a little shaky against left-arm medium-pacers. Boult succeeded in dismissing Glenn Maxwell, who after missing a reverse hit, pulled the bowler to fine leg boundary for McCoy to take a catch diving forward.

The seven wickets taken by the RR pacers went a long way in restricting RCB to a total (157 for 8) that was easily achieved in the end, emerging victors by seven wickets.





