Ronaldo looks to shine like Mbappé and Messi at World Cup

Associated Press
Dec 05, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

Portugal's forward Cristiano Ronaldo during a training session on November 21.

Kylian Mbappé is the top scorer. Lionel Messi has been thrilling fans with his goals and dribbles. So what about Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the other superstars at the World Cup?

OK, he's broken a tournament record by becoming the first player to score a goal at five World Cups, but since converting that penalty in Portugal's opening game, Ronaldo has had a rather quiet time of it.

Maybe he's about to burst into life in the knockout stage  and erase a blemish in his glittering career: None of Ronaldos eight World Cup goals have come in the knockout stage.

The five-time world player of the year heads into the round of 16 in likely his final World Cup facing Switzerland, which hasn't advanced beyond this stage since 1954.

Don't be fooled, though: This is the same Switzerland that eliminated France in the last 16 at the European Championship last year and has become one of its continent's most consistent teams.

Portugal might need Ronaldo to start delivering. And the player himself will surely want to put himself back in the spotlight, having seen Messi his great rival perform so well for Argentina in its win over Australia in the last 16 and Mbappé  the man who is fast establishing himself as the sport's new superstar already rack up five goals for France on its path to the quarterfinals.