Ronaldo, Brazilian football great, tests positive for COVID-19

Ronaldo starred in Brazil's 2002 World Cup win and was thrice voted FIFA World Player of the Year.

Brazilian World Cup-winner Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, forcing him to cancel his appearance at celebrations for the 101st anniversary of his first-ever team, Cruzeiro, the club said.

The 45-year-old ex-striker "is fine, with light symptoms, and will now undergo a period of rest and social isolation, in line with medical advice" after testing positive for COVID-19, Cruzeiro, who Ronaldo bought last month, said on Twitter.

Ronaldo, who starred in Brazil's 2002 World Cup win and was thrice voted FIFA World Player of the Year, announced on December 18 he was buying a controlling stake in recently struggling Cruzeiro, where he made his professional debut in 1993 at age 16.

He scored 56 goals in 58 matches for the Belo Horizonte-based club before going on to a glittering career in Europe at PSV Eindhoven, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and AC Milan, winning the Ballon d'Or in 1997 and 2002.

Ronaldo was also in Brazil's 1994 World Cup-winning squad and scored eight goals in seven matches when the Selecao won the title again in 2002.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

He ended his career at Sao-Paulo based Corinthians in 2011.

Mired in financial strife, Cruzeiro finished 14th in the Brazilian Serie B last season.

Globoesporte.com reported Ronaldo paid 400 million reais (about $72 million) to become the club's majority shareholder.

He also has a controlling stake in Spanish club Real Valladolid, who were relegated to the second division last season.