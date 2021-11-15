MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Roger Federer unlikely to play at 2022 Australian Open

The 20-times Grand Slam champion has been inactive since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July and undergoing another round of knee surgery.

Reuters
November 15, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST
File image of Roger Federer

File image of Roger Federer

Roger Federer is unlikely to play in next year’s Australian Open but is still determined to make a return to tournament tennis at some stage, according to his coach Ivan Ljubicic.

The 20-times Grand Slam champion has been inactive since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July and undergoing another round of knee surgery.

Asked whether Federer would be back in action for the first major of the year in January, former world number three Ljubicic said the signs were not promising.

"I think there are very few chances, he is still recovering and knowing him, he wants to be sure he can play to win the tournament and be at 100%," the Croatian told Stats Perform.

"So I think the Australian Open is not a real possibility right now. But he will go step by step because he is 40 years old now and he needs to be patient. He cannot recover as quickly as he used to."

Close

Related stories

Federer is tied with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the race to be the most successful men’s singles Grand Slam champion of all time and Australian Open organisers would have been hoping to have all three at Melbourne Park.

Nadal, who has had injury issues of his own, has said he will be there, but Djokovic has declined to confirm his presence until Tennis Australia reveals the health protocols for the tournament.

The Serbian world number one has not confirmed whether he has been vaccinated against COVID-19, a pre-requisite for entering Australia under current rules.

The Australian government has said it will admit unvaccinated players as long as they are prepared to undergo 14 days of quarantine and the state of Victoria requests an exemption.

Victoria’s Premier Dan Andrews has made it clear the state will not request exemptions for unvaccinated players. Tennis Australia has said repeatedly that negotiations with government over the issue are ongoing.

Ljubicic said he was certain that Federer was not thinking about hanging up his racket just yet.

"We have spoken and I can guarantee he wants to return to playing tennis," he added. "When he decides to stop he will retire, but I don’t think it’s going to happen all of a sudden."
Reuters
Tags: #2022 Australian Open #Roger Federer #Sports
first published: Nov 15, 2021 07:47 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.