    Rishabh Pant, Neeraj Chopra turn on the bromance with new photoshoot, delight fans

    While the chemistry between Neeraj Chopra and Rishabh Pant is evident in the photos shared on Twitter, their interaction revealed that the two got along like a house on fire. And, it was the first time they met each other.

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2022 / 05:27 PM IST
    The bromance between cricketer Rishabh Pant and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra blossomed after they meet for a photoshoot recently. (Image credit: Twitter @Neeraj_chopra1)


    Cricketer Rishabh Pant and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra recently came together for a photoshoot planned by their agency. But apart from good frames, what emerged from the exercise was a budding bromance.

    While the chemistry between the sportspersons is evident in the photos shared on Twitter, their interaction revealed that the two get along like a house on fire. And, it was the first time they met each other.

    Sharing some of the shots from the shoot, Chopra thanked "Rishabh Bhai" for making it easy for him to face the cameras.

    In turn, Pant commented, "You're already a pro, Neeraj! Good luck with training and hope to catch up soon."

    Talking about Pant, Neeraj Chopra told Hindustan Times, “I don’t follow cricket much, but I still have heard a lot about Rishabh Pant. He is a very skillful and hardworking player—and he is so confident and comfortable in front of the camera! His tips really helped me during the shoot.”

    Rishabh Pant did not hold back either. The wicketkeeper-batsman said, “Neeraj has done something phenomenal for India. It will be very difficult for any other athlete to match that kind of success. But when I met him, he was so humble. The vibe he gives is homely.”

    Meanwhile, fans welcomed the camaraderie between the two.



    Pant and Chopra's photoshoot was organised by JSW Sports, the agency that handles both their work.
