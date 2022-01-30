Rishabh Pant, Neeraj Chopra turn on the bromance with new photoshoot, delight fans

The bromance between cricketer Rishabh Pant and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra blossomed after they meet for a photoshoot recently. (Image credit: Twitter @Neeraj_chopra1)

Cricketer Rishabh Pant and javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra recently came together for a photoshoot planned by their agency. But apart from good frames, what emerged from the exercise was a budding bromance.

While the chemistry between the sportspersons is evident in the photos shared on Twitter, their interaction revealed that the two get along like a house on fire. And, it was the first time they met each other.



Always easier when you have a friend with you to face the cameras! Great fun doing this with Rishabh bhai. pic.twitter.com/7SvNtZMyV6

— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 30, 2022

Sharing some of the shots from the shoot, Chopra thanked "Rishabh Bhai" for making it easy for him to face the cameras.

In turn, Pant commented, "You're already a pro, Neeraj! Good luck with training and hope to catch up soon."



You're already a pro, Neeraj! Good luck with training and hope to catch up soon https://t.co/Mf56CKw03m — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 30, 2022



Talking about Pant, Neeraj Chopra told Hindustan Times, “I don’t follow cricket much, but I still have heard a lot about Rishabh Pant. He is a very skillful and hardworking player—and he is so confident and comfortable in front of the camera! His tips really helped me during the shoot.”

Rishabh Pant did not hold back either. The wicketkeeper-batsman said, “Neeraj has done something phenomenal for India. It will be very difficult for any other athlete to match that kind of success. But when I met him, he was so humble. The vibe he gives is homely.”



It's an image of the person who brought glory to the nation with the person who will bring the most glories to the nation.

— Ajinkya (@HailKingKohli) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, fans welcomed the camaraderie between the two.



Now I come to know why Rishabh Pant throws his bat pic.twitter.com/SSquZaCeus — Priyanshu_17 (@Priyans44346758) January 30, 2022





Ah , now I know where @RishabhPant17 has learnt his one hand Javelin shot

— Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) January 30, 2022



Such very beautiful. 2 wonderful souls, 2 different sports, one wonderful frame! That million dollar smile. Mr Neeraj “camera shy” Chopra - @Neeraj_chopra1 @RishabhPant17 #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/SeGiE34F8U — JaySas (@jaysas_xyz) January 30, 2022

Pant and Chopra's photoshoot was organised by JSW Sports, the agency that handles both their work.