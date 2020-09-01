Retired cricketer Suresh Raina reveals details of attack on his family in Punjab, demands answers

Retired Indian team cricketer Suresh Raina, who recently returned from the UAE ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, has finally broken his silence over the attack on his family in Pathankot and the murder of his uncle. He took to Twitter on September 1 and requested the Punjab police to look into the matter and identify the criminals.

Raina said, "What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical & is on life support."



Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb

— Suresh Raina(@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

"Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes," he added, while also tagging Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh in his tweet.

Raina had pulled out of this year's IPL citing personal reasons and his sudden return to India had sparked widespread speculation. While he tweeted the details of the crime against his family, he did not however state it as the reason for his return. IPL 2020 is being held in the UAE from September 19 to November 10, across locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

The cricketer had last month announced his retirement from international cricket, alongside team skipper and former captain MS Dhoni's exit.