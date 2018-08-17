Regular season match of Spain's La Liga may be held in US this year

Spain's top-flight club football tournament La Liga may see one of its matches being played in the US this year, following an agreement between the organisers and media company Revenent.

If and when the game is held, it will be the first fixture of a European football league to be played outside Europe. The intention behind the agreement is to promote football in the US and Canada.

Relevent, which also organises the International Champions Cup, announced a 15-year joint venture with La Liga, which will bring the league to US. The match could be held as early as winter this year, reports suggest.

"This extraordinary joint venture is the next giant leap in growing soccer's popularity in North America," Stephen Ross, Chairman and owner of Relevent said.

"This unique relationship will create new opportunities for millions of North American soccer fans to experience the most passionate, exciting, and highest level of soccer in the world," he said.

However, this move may lead to an increase in player fatigue, depending on when the match will be played. La Liga matches are generally held once every week, and considering the fact that the travel time from Madrid to Washington is nearly nine hours, this may prove to be a difficult ordeal for the players.

If a match from the list of regular fixtures is played in US, it will mean that one club will have to sacrifice one of its home matches, which may rub fans the wrong way.

Earlier, the English Premier League had tabled a plan to play an extra match during the season outside the country, but scrapped it after facing backlash.