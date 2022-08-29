 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsSports

Recent years have been great for sports: PM Modi on National Sports Day

Moneycontrol News
Aug 29, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Narendra Modi also paid tributes to hockey wizard Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, which is observed as the National Sports Day.

PM Modi speaking in Rajya Sabha (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the National Sports Day on Monday and said the recent years have been great for sports.

He also paid tributes to hockey wizard Dhyan Chand on his birth anniversary, which is observed as the National Sports Day.

He tweeted, "Greetings on National Sports Day and tributes to Major Dhyan Chand Ji on his birth anniversary. The recent years have been great for sports. May this trend continue. May sports keep gaining popularity across India."

(With PTI inputs)

Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #India #Narendra Modi #National Sports Day #PM Modi #Sports
first published: Aug 29, 2022 09:15 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.