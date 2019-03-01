Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga Preview: Where to watch, team news and betting odds

Just three days after dumping Real Madrid out of the Copa Del Rey with a 4-1 aggregate win, Barcelona travel back to the Santiago Bernabeu for another El Clasico clash, this time in the La Liga.

The La Liga leaders could all but end Madrid’s fading title hopes as a defeat will increase the gap between them and the Los Blancos to 12 points.

Barca’s 3-0 victory on February 27 could be a tad misleading especially since Madrid were the better side and had better goal-scoring opportunities in the game.

18-year-old Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior should have scored a first-half hat-trick but was denied by a combination of bad finishing and excellent goalkeeping from Marc-Andre ter Stegan. Barcelona didn’t have a single shot on target in the first half but managed to score three in the second to progress with a 4-1 aggregate.

However, there was no doubt about who was the more dominant side in the reverse fixture of La Liga when Madrid travelled to the Camp Nou back in October. A Luis Suarez hat-trick saw Barca outclass Madrid by a 5-1 margin, a defeat which cost then manager Julen Lopetegui his job. Santiago Solari was installed soon after as interim manager for the rest of the season.

The 3-0 win at the Bernabeu this week was Barcelona’s fourth win in their past six visits and the Catalans have scored 3 or more goals in each of those wins. They will definitely be high on confidence going into the game and will be looking increase Madrid's misery. After three clashes this season the aggregate of scores between the two sides reads 9-2 in Barcelona’s favour.

Team News

Thibaut Courtois should return in goal for Madrid however Marcus Llorente will still be missing due to a muscular problem. Raphael Varane suffered a nasty cut in the previous match but will be expected to partner up with Sergio Ramos in central defence.

Samuel Umtiti has recovered from his knee problem and should replace Clement Lenglet at the Bernabeu. Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde has no fresh injury concerns from the previous game.

Possible XI

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Varane, Reguilon; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Lucas Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Semedo, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Messi, Suarez, Dembele

Players to watch out for:

Karim Benzema

The Frenchman has been in good form in the La Liga scoring 11 goals and assisting 2 this season. He didn’t get too many opportunities in the previous match and will be looking to make amends this time around.

Luis Suarez

The Uruguayan has a stellar record in the El Clasico, contributing to 16 goals in just 14 matches. He has scored 11 and assisted 5 for his teammates against Madrid. Suarez scored a hat-trick in October and a brace in the previous match making it five goals in the last three matches against the Los Blancos.

Form Guide: (all competitions – most recent first)

Real Madrid: L W L W W

Barcelona: W W D W D

Betting Odds: (Bet365)

Real Madrid: 15/8

Barcelona: 7/5

Draw: 11/4

Other popular odds can be viewed on Oddschecker.

Where to watch: