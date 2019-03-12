App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2019 12:45 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Real Madrid reappoint Zidane as coach to replace Solari

Frenchman Zidane won an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles with the club before resigning in May last year.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Real Madrid have reappointed Zinedine Zidane as coach on a three-year deal following the sacking of Santiago Solari, the club said on March 11, after the European champions' season collapsed inside a week.

"Real Madrid's board met today and decided to end the contract linking Santiago Solari to the club as first team coach and, at the same time, have offered to keep him at the club," Madrid said in a statement.

"The board have named Zinedine Zidane as the new coach to be incorporated immediately for the rest of the season and the next three, until June 30, 2022."

Frenchman Zidane won an unprecedented three consecutive Champions League titles with the club before resigning in May last year, with his replacement Julen Lopetegui sacked in October and Solari lasting just over four months in charge.

related news

Madrid were eliminated from the Champions League in the last 16 by Ajax Amsterdam on March 5 after two Clasico defeats by Barcelona, knocking Real out of the Copa del Rey and leaving them 12 points adrift of the Catalan Liga leaders.

Solari, a former Real Madrid and Argentina midfielder who took over at the Bernabeu on November 13, had replaced former Spain manager Lopetegui but failed to bring success to the Bernabeu.

Real had won the Champions League for three straight seasons under Zidane but lost 4-1 at home to Ajax to go out 5-3 on aggregate, their earliest exit since 2006.

TOP FOUR

The 42-year-old Solari was in charge of Real for 22 games in all competitions, losing eight and drawing two, and helped the Spanish giants claim the FIFA Club World Cup in December.

Solari leaves Real third in the Liga standings, with Zidane's job now to keep them in the top four.

Barca beat Real 1-0 in the league at the Bernabeu on March 2 just three days after winning 3-0 in Madrid to knock their arch-rivals out of the Copa del Rey in the semi-finals.

Solari's side thrashed Real Valladolid 4-1 on March 10 in his final stand as coach. Zidane, who won the World Cup with France as a player, is expected to take charge of training on March 12.

Zidane, who took over at Real in January 2016 after Rafa Benitez was dismissed, won the Champions League that season, before claiming a La Liga and European Cup double in 2017.

Five days after the third triumph in last season's Champions League final over Liverpool, the former Real Madrid midfielder decided to walk away, saying it was the right moment to depart.

The 46-year-old won nine trophies at Madrid and is considered a hero by supporters after managing Real in one of the club's most successful eras.
First Published on Mar 12, 2019 01:15 am

tags #Real Madrid #Sports

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

You Can Buy The New Samsung Super 6 Series UHD TVs Now, But Exclusivel ...

Ctrl-Alt-Stall: Engineers Struggle for Work as Jobs Crisis Worsens

India vs Australia | "Unfair to Compare Newcomer to a Legend" - Arun o ...

18-year-old Boy Sets Girl Ablaze After She Declines Marriage Proposal

WhatsApp Banning Users For Using Third-Party Version of The Messaging ...

South Kashmir Remains Indifferent to Election Announcement, Politician ...

Congress Likely to Leave Out Seats Contested by SP-BSP Stalwarts as Re ...

Akshardham Car Fire: Delhi Traffic Police Educate Drivers to Install E ...

Mayawati’s Former Secretary Netram Raided Over Alleged Tax Evasion o ...

Spotlight on Boeing 737 Max planes: Here is what the aviation industry ...

Exclusive: US says its main focus is to reduce tensions between India ...

RBI had warned of demonetisation impact on economy; no material effect ...

Modi government advertising blitz dries up as poll rules kick in

Latest updates: Many airlines around the world ground Boeing 737 Max a ...

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex surges 450 points led by Reliance, ICICI ...

General elections 2019: How Sensex performed during last 4 election qu ...

Not sure if the current market rally is sustainable, says Kim Eng Secu ...

HDFC Life shares dive 6% on Standard Life stake sale plan

Supriya Sule or Ajit Pawar? Sharad Pawar taking the backseat in Lok Sa ...

Kalank teaser: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt play star-crossed lovers in Ka ...

Pakistan lied about JeM's Balakot camp; located at hilltop, centre off ...

Theresa May wins 'legally binding' Brexit assurances from EU ahead of ...

Jet Airways crisis: How did the debt-laden airline secure ECB for work ...

Oppo F11 Pro review: Excellent design and a great camera make it easy ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

March through the mountains: Peter Van Geit's solo journey through 40 ...

Zinedine Zidane makes sensational return to Real Madrid hot seat; repl ...

Kalank teaser: The Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt film boasts of some mesmer ...

Kalank Teaser: Five things we loved about this visually pleasing Varun ...

Kalank teaser launch: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan reveal their fight o ...

Priyanka Chopra’s late night visit to the hospital fuels pregnancy r ...

Nick Jonas conquers the Billboard, thanks fans for Sucker’s success

Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap to collaborate after Manmarziyaan, de ...

What fight? Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton come together for Commonw ...

Kalank teaser launch: Here’s what Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.