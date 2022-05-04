RCB's all-round bowling performance sees them over the line against CSK

The yellow shirts in the stands bearing ‘7’ and ‘DHONI’ outnumbered the red and black shirts with ‘18’ and ‘VIRAT’ on Wednesday. The Southern Derby involving Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings has become a much-awaited fixture in IPL over the years. The craze for Dhoni in Pune among the spectators has to be seen to be believed. The loud roar when Dhoni won the toss showed how much the crowd wanted the CSK captain to win every move that he took.

However, the Dhoni, and CSK fans, returned home disappointed as they lost to RCB by 13 runs. Winning the toss and opting to chase the target, CSK fell short of RCB’s 173 for eight. They replied with 160 for eight and their seventh loss in 10 matches have left them virtually out of the Play Offs qualification.

RCB’s much-wanted victory, their sixth in 11 matches, took them to fourth place with 12 points and kept them very much in the race to play in the last week of this tournament.

CSK were in the game until their opener Devon Conway was in the middle. He scored his second successive half-century (56, 37b, 6x4, 2x6) and played even the spinners with ease. Apart from his opening stand of 54 with Ruturaj Gaikwad (28, 23b, 3x4, 1x6) and 34 with fellow left-hander Moeen Ali (34, 27b, 2x4, 2x6), none of the CSK batsmen showed the hunger to stay in the middle and see CSK home.

On a pitch that was spin-friendly, RCB’s Glenn Maxwell picked up two vital wickets of Robin Uthappa and Ambati Rayudu in the middle overs to play a key role in his team’s win.

Earlier, after getting off to their best opening partnership in this edition – 62 – that Virat Kohli (30, 33b, 3x4, 1x6) and skipper Faf du Plessis (38, 22b, 4x4, 1x6) raised in 7.2 overs, RCB lost three key wickets in successive overs – eighth, ninth and tenth.

Du Plessis accelerated the scoring in the Power Play, throwing his bat at almost everything outside the off stump, being lucky a couple of times as the outside edge either sped past vacant slip or an inside edge missed the stumps. Kohli, on the other hand, batted cautiously, though he also looked at making the most of the fielding restrictions. In between attractive shots that he played early on, Kohli reached out a couple of times unnecessarily to wide deliveries and was lucky that the edge eluded the second slip and raced for four off Simarjeet Singh in the innings’ second over.

However, the introduction of spinners by Dhoni in the sixth over applied the brakes on RCB scoring. All along scoring freely off the medium-pacers Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh, off whom 51 runs were scored in the first five overs, the RCB openers were silenced by the spinners.

The dry surface helped the spinners extract turn and also fetched CSK vital wickets. England off-spinner, the fit-again Moeen Ali returned to the playing 11 replacing Mitchell Santner and struck with his second delivery when Du Plessis continued his aggressive mode and pulled straight to deep mid-wicket Ravindra Jadeja. Off the next over, by Jadeja, off whom Kohli picked a couple of fours behind square on either side, Glenn Maxwell was run out to a throw from Robin Uthappa at cover to Dhoni for 3.

When Kohli was bowled by Ali in his second over with one that turned and beat his drive to go through the gap, CSK did well to stop the flow of runs and also take wickets. RCB lost three wickets for 28 runs in the over phase between sixth and 10th overs.

However, 22-year-old left-hander from Rajasthan, Mahipal Lomror, broke loose to score 42 off just 27 balls (3x4, 2x6) and take the total past 150 and give their bowlers some total to bowl at.

Lomror punished Jadeja, off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana and also right-arm medium-pacer Dwaine Pretorius for boundaries and shared crucial 44 in 5.2 overs for the fourth wicket with Rajat Patidar (21) and 32 in three overs with Dinesh Karthik (26 not out).