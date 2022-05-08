RCB strengthen play-offs hope with 67-run win over SRH

Royal Challengers Bangalore strengthened their chances of making the Play Offs with a 67-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The win, coming after RCB posted 192 for three and then bowled SRH out for 125, took the Faf du Plessis-led side to 14 points from 12 matches while the Kane Williamson-led team stayed on sixth with 10 points and with three more matches remaining.

RCB boosted their Net Run Rate from minus-0.444 to minus-0.115. It was a dramatic SRH collapse, losing five wickets in the space of 14 deliveries for 10 runs, falling from 104 for five to 114 for nine as leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took his career best IPL figures – five for 18 in four overs to be named man of the match and also accumulate 21 scalps, one behind Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals.

However, it was not an auspicious start for RCB with Virat Kohli falling for yet another zero. But skipper Faf du Plessis batted all the way through to anchor RCB innings

When things don’t go your way, you find different ways of getting out. Virat Kohli has found it the hard way this IPL. Just when it seemed that he had come out of his woeful form by scoring 58 and 30 in his last two outings, Kohli fell for yet another first-ball ‘duck’.

Off the first ball of the match to an absolutely nothing delivery from left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith, bowling around middle and leg stump, Kohli tried to turn it to the leg side. He has scored plenty of runs before this to similar deliveries in his career. But, on Sunday, he ended up tapping it tamely straight to short mid-wicket Kane Williamson.

Williamson deserves credit for placing himself at this position in anticipation of the catch. It was Kohli’s second successive first-ball zero against SRH, the previous one being in the match in which RCB were dismissed for 68 at Brabourne Stadium a fortnight ago. Williamson had, in that match, brought in a second slip in the form of Aiden Markram just when Kohli walked in to bat at No. 3. Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen induced the former RCB captain to edge straight to Markram. Sunday saw Kohli register his ninth zero in IPL, and sixth golden ‘duck’. Kohli has fallen to all sorts of bowlers this IPL, from right-arm pacer to left-arm pacer to leg-spinner, off-spinner and now, left-arm spinner.

A distraught Kohli had to watch the rest of RCB innings and all the other batsmen make merry from the cool confines of the dressing room as his opening partner and captain Faf du Plessis (73 not out, 50b, 8x4, 2x6) and No. 3 Rajat Patidar (48, 38b, 4x4, 2x6), who seems to be improving with every outing, raised 105 for the second wicket in just 73 deliveries.

Unlike in the previous match against Chennai Super Kings when Du Plessis threw his bat at almost everything, the South African was selective in his shots against SRH while registering his 25th IPL fifty. The 28-year-old Patidar was the main aggressor in the initial half of the second-wicket partnership to give the team some boost in the Power Play.

Du Plessis brilliantly anchored the innings as his partners, Patidar first, then Glenn Maxwell (33, 24b, 3x4, 2x6) and in the end, Dinesh Karthik (33 not out) went about smashing the SRH bowlers for frequent boundaries. While the third wicket partnership between Du Plessis and Maxwell yielded 54 in 37 balls, the 33-run stand for the unbroken fourth wicket between Karthik and the skipper in just 10 deliveries made the difference between RCB finishing with 170-odd and 190-odd, which in the end result hardly mattered .

Just like how RCB lost Kohli in the first ball, SRH too lost a wicket off the first ball bowled by off-spinner Maxwell, Williamson run out by a direct hit by Shahbaz Ahmed from cover without facing a delivery. Maxwell struck again with the fifth ball when left-handed Abhishek Sharma played a poor shot, pulling off the back foot to one that was around the off-stump and that invited to be hit over infield on the off-side. Sharma missed the ball that did not turn and was bowled to leave SRH horrendously placed at one run for two wickets after one over.

It needed a humongous effort from SRH batsmen against some quality RCB attack. To meet the 193 target in 20 overs, one needs a strong start. And, with their key scorer Sharma and struggling captain Williamson back in the pavilion early, SRH had lost the match in the first over itself.

Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi, though, shared 50, they just found the going tough on the day. Tripathi waged a lone battle, making 58 before falling in the 16th over. RCB bowling out SRH was a sweet revenge after having been skittled out in their previous meeting.