RCB hand Rajasthan Royals their first loss of the season

The target of 170 that Royal Challengers Bangalore faced was worth much more than what it actually was, considering the pitch that was on offer. Or so it seemed, until Dinesh Karthik steered his team to a four-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday with five balls to spare .

After Rajasthan Royals made 169 for three, the slowness of the pitch curtailing the strokemaking of their otherwise explosive Jos Buttler and Shimron Hetmyer, RCB were cruising along with a 55-run first-wicket partnership between captain Faf du Plessis (29) and Anuj Rawat (26).

However, a sudden collapse pulled RCB back as they lost four wickets for seven runs in the space of 12 deliveries, slipping from 55 for no loss in 6.5 overs to 62 for four in 8.5 overs. RCB’s destroyer in this passage of play was their own trusted leg-spinner until last season, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Coming after the Power Play in which RCB were sitting pretty at 48 without loss, Chahal dismissed du Plessis in his first over, bowled left-hander David Willey with a beautiful leg-spinner that beat the defence and broke the stumps. In between, he had a hand in the run of his former captain, Virat Kohli.

In another twist to the tale, RCB were brought back in the game with their veteran wicketkeeper-batsman who revels in pressure situations and has assumed the role of a finisher with aplomb, Dinesh Karthik. The 36-year-old veteran played a gem of an innings, keeping a calm head under pressure to remain unbeaten on 44 (23 balls, 7x4, 1x6). He shared a vital 67 with left-handed Shahbaz Ahmed (45, 26 balls, 4x4, 3x6) for the sixth wicket to steer RCB home comfortably.

RCB’s second win in three matches also was RR’s first defeat. Having posted two straight wins defending totals against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, RR failed to protect their total of 169/3 on Tuesday night.

Sent in to bat, Royals were off to a watchful start with Jos Buttler not explosive like he was during his century against Mumbai Indians in the previous match at DY Patil Stadium.

RCB new ball bowlers Md Siraj and David Willey did not allow Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal any driveable length. Willey, a vastly experienced T20 International bowler for England, accounted for the left-handed Jaiswal with one that shaped in from the left-arm medium-pacer, beating the batsman through the gap and on to the stumps.

Buttler’s and Devdutt Padikkal’s cautiousness saw RR reach 35 for the loss of Jaiswal at the end of Power Play overs.

Right-arm medium-pacer from Bengal, Akash Deep, playing in only his third IPL match, was tidy to begin with, troubling the tall left-hander Padikkal, beating him with bounce and outward movement twice in his first over, the fifth of the innings. Akash out to have struck early on had he held on to a return catch offered by Buttler in his second over, the bowler spilling in his follow-through. Buttler, then on 10, again survived when a pull off him in the same over was dropped by Willey at mid-wicket boundary, the ball staying high in the night sky for long, making it that much more difficult for the Englishman to judge it.

RR, twice lucky in the seventh over with the total on 35/1 and 39/1, were fortunate yet again in the eighth over, and Willey’s fourth, when Padikkal pulled low to long leg, where Siraj let the ball pass through for four. Playing against his former IPL team, Padikkal scored 37 in a second-wicket partnership of 70 with Buttler before RCB held on to a Padikkal skier off a Harshal Patel slower delivery, Virat Kohli moving backwards and holding it over his head.

Buttler and Hetmyer shared an unbroken 83-run stand for the fourth wicket to take RR to a respectable total, which in the end proved a shade less, thanks to Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed.