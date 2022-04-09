RCB demolish Mumbai with seven-wicket win; go third on the points table as Mumbai languish at the bottom

Anuj Rawat and Kohli took apart the Mumbai Indians to win by seven wickets chasing 152 with 9 balls to spare. The five-time champions were humbled by the RCB bowlers earlier with only Suryakumar Yadav showing grit as he scored as unbeaten 68. RCB began their chase slow, but Rawat and Kohli stepped up with an 80-run partnership that saw them reach within touching distance of the target. Mumbai found themselves in unfamiliar territory as they were outplayed with the bat, ball and the field to end up looking like a below par team.

It is four in four for Mumbai Indians as they lose their fourth game on the trot to post their worst start ever. After loses to Delhi, Rajasthan and KKR, Mumbai were looking to turn things around against RCB, who came into the match after consecutive victories against Kolkata and Rajasthan.

For Mumbai, it was a batting collapse with Suryakumar Yadav’s form the only solace. RCB’s bowlers were mostly on song especially Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga, but Siraj was yet again expensive as he gave away 51 runs from his four overs without picking up any wickets.

Mumbai’s innings was all about two partnerships. The first was a 50-run partnership for the first wicket between openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan. They were off to a sluggish start, scoring just 13 runs in the first three overs. But Rohit soon found his rhythm, dispatching Siraj and Hasaranga for a few boundaries to take the score to 49 at the end of powerplay. Mumbai looked to be breaking free, but Rohit fell to Harshal’s slow off-cutter. It was all RCB from then onwards as Hasaranga had youngster Brevis trapped for an lbw, while Akashdeep dismissed Ishan Kishan in the very next over followed by a brilliant bit of fielding from Maxwell to run Tilak Varma out. Hasaranga then had Pollard trapped off the very first ball and Ramandeep followed after nicking the ball off Harshal Patel.

Mumbai were staring at the end of the barrel at 80/6 at the end of 14 overs, with even triple figures looking like a tall ask. But Suryakumar Yadav had other plans in mind. What followed was a juggernaut from SKY as he bludgeoned the RCB bowlers (particularly Siraj, when he scored 23 off his last over) to take Mumbai to 151/6.

RCB had a glacial start to their chase scoring just 30 runs in the powerplay. Before they could really pick up the scoring rate, they lost captain Du Plessis to a slow cutter from Unadkat with the score at 50. Kohli and Rawat built a soli partnership with the latter being the aggressor. The duo kept the scoreboard ticking with occasional boundaries and swift running between the wickets to take RCB to 102/1 at the end of 14 overs.

Kohli was dropped by Brevis the very next ball as nerves got the better of the young South African who let the ball through his fingers for a boundary. Mumbai’s only solace came in the penultimate delivery of the 17th over when Ramandeep had Rawat run out. Kohli hit the ball to the right of Ramandeep at mid-on. There wasn’t room for two but Kohli went for the second with Rawat following Kohli’s call, but he was marginally short as Ramandeep got him with a direct hit. Brevis made amends of some sort as he had Kohli trapped for an lbw off his very first delivery in the IPL. But Maxwell greeted him with two back-to-back fours to take RCB over the finish line with 9 balls to spare.