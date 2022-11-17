 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Ravi Shastri tells India to pick new T20 captain, follow England template

Moneycontrol News
Nov 17, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST

Rohit Sharma, 35, remains India all-format captain but the team's defeat in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Australia has prompted calls to inject fresh blood into the side.

India need to appoint a new Twenty20 captain and follow England's template to revive their fortunes in that format, former head coach Ravi Shastri said on Thursday.

Rohit and fellow batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for India's tour of New Zealand where Hardik Pandya will lead the T20 squad while Shikhar Dhawan will be in charge for the one-day internationals.

"I think for T20 cricket, there's no harm in having a new captain, because the volume of cricket is such that for one player to play all three formats of the game is never going to be easy," Shastri told a virtual news conference.

"Rohit is already leading in one-days and test matches. There's no harm in identifying a new T20 Captain, and if his name is Hardik Pandya, so be it."

The former all-rounder was impressed about how England transformed into a white-ball juggernaut and won the T20 World Cup on Sunday to become the first team to hold both the 50-overs and 20-overs global titles at the same time.