Rashid Khan leads the way as GT make mockery of LSG batting

Gujarat Titans could take confidence from the fact that their identical total of 144 at the same venue, Pune, was earlier defended successfully by Rajasthan Royals against Royal Challengers Bangalore exactly two Tuesdays ago.

And, when you have a match-winning leg-spinner in Rashid Khan on a pitch that aided turn and made batting difficult, you don’t have to worry. The Afghanistan leg-spinner took his career-best IPL figures of four for 24 in 3.5 overs to star in Titans’ 62-run victory and confirming their qualification for the Play Offs, becoming the first team this season to do so.

Defending 144 was not going to be easy, though. But Titans bowlers, the speedsters to begin with and brilliantly supported by the spinners, Khan and debutant left-arm spinner Sai Kishore, combined to skittle out Lucknow Super Giants for 82 with 6.1 overs to spare, their lowest total in 12 IPL matches and also the first time they have been bundled out for two-digit score.

Rashid is only 23 but with his four wickets on the day, he has already taken 450 wickets in his 323-match T20 career. He is already a legend in IPL and one of the dreaded bowlers on the world stage, much in demand in overseas leagues too.

He lived up to his stature on Tuesday to take wickets at regular intervals after left-arm pacer Yash Dayal dismissed Quinton de Kock in his first over to a top-edge and debutant Karan Sharma, who drove straight to backward point in his second over. In between, Md Shami took LSG captain KL Rahul for a top-edged pull taken by Wriddhiman Saha, the bowler dismissing the opener for the second time this IPL.

While batting was not easy, it was not clear if the spinners would cherish bowling on the surface as LSG played only one spinner, Krunal Pandya, who went wicketless in his four overs, giving away 24 runs.

But the moment Khan came on to the attack in the eighth over of LSG’s chase, there was big assistance for the slow bowlers. In his first over, Khan dragged Krunal out with a googly and had Wriddhiman Saha effect a straight forward stumping. After a quiet second over from Khan in which he sent down a wide down the leg side that was brilliantly collected by Saha, moving quickly to his left, Khan was at it again.

In his third over – the 12th of the innings – which saw Marcus Stoinis stranded halfway down the pitch while going for a second run, LSG’s last hope Jason Holder was trapped plumb in front. This wicket was crucial as Holder, with a few big hits, could have changed the game in LSG’s favour.

Khan did not stop there. In having No. 3 Deepak Hooda, the only LSG batsman to wage a battle and top-scoring for his team with 27, top-edging a sweep to be ninth out caught by Md Shami running in from short fine leg, Khan was on a hat-trick.

However, No. 11 Avesh Khan denied the Afghanistani the hat-trick by slamming two successive sixes on the on-side. However, Avesh’s joy with the bat did not last further as in his attempt to go for another big one, he edged to Saha, umpire KN Ananthapadmanabhan not hearing the edge and the eventual DRS by Titans confirmed the snick and signalled the end of LSG innings.

While Khan took his four in a brilliant, unchanged spell, his bowling partner, Sai Kishore also kept things tight. The slow bowler from Tamil Nadu picked up a wicket in each of his two overs, beating Ayush Badoni with a big turn and having him stumped as the right-hander was almost halfway down the track. Kishore’s second wicket was Mohsin Khan, who top-edged and was taken on the second attempt by none other than Rashid.

The Titans spinners led by Rashid were simply unplayable on the day.





