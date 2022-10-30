PCB chairman's video of slamming Pakistan players goes viral after defeat to Zimbabwe | Watch

Ramiz Raja, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman, who has been under the scanner after the team lost to Zimbabwe by one run in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, has found himself in the middle of a controversy after a video of him slamming the Pakistan team went viral.

In the video, Ramiz Raja called Pakistan's defeat against Zimbabwe a "dark moment" and described the team's performance "embarrassing" and "shameful". He also called some of the new team members "over-confident" and slammed them for buckling under pressure.

"It is very important for Pakistan to not receive shocks like these," Ramiz Raja said in the video. "Our entire cricketing industry supports the team. Think of the sponsors, and fans... Pakistan players have to be answerable to them for their miserable performance."

Calling the Pakistan team "a rabbit caught in the headlights", the PCB chairman further admonished the team for its "poor performance" against "club level" team Zimbabwe.

After the video went viral, Ramiz Raja was criticised by several current and former Pakistan players including bowler Mohammad Amir and former cricketer Sikander Bakht for shaming the country's team on a public platform and also suggested that 60-year-old resign as the PCB chairman.

Interestingly, after Pakistan's loss to India on October 23, Ramiz Raja had lauded the team for its effort.

"A classic! You win some you lose some and as we all know this game can be cruel and unfair. Team Pakistan couldn’t have given more with bat and ball. Very proud of the effort!" he had tweeted.

Ramiz Raja was named the PCB chairman in September 2021. The former Pakistan captain, who had played more than 250 international matches from 1984 to 1997, replaced Ehsan Mani.

