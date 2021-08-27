MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • New Horaizon
  • The Future Techshot
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • The Challengers
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Rajnath Singh felicitates Defence Forces Olympians, renames ASI stadium after gold medallist Neeraj Chopra

Rajnath Singh asserted that his government would do everything to promote sports.

PTI
August 27, 2021 / 07:36 PM IST
Source: Twitter/@Neeraj_chopra1

Source: Twitter/@Neeraj_chopra1

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday felicitated Defence Forces personnel who took part in the Tokyo Olympics, including Olympic gold medal winning javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, at the Army Sports Institute (ASI) in Pune.

Rajnath also re-named the ASI Stadium after Chopra, who bagged the country’s first gold in athletics at the marquee event and also became the only second individual gold medallist for India after shooter Abhinav Bindra.

Chopra was also present on the occasion.

A shawl, which was signed by the Olympians, was also presented to the Defence Minister.

Among those, who were felicitated were Tarundeep Rai (Archery), Pravin Jadhav (Archery), Amit (Boxing), Manish Kaushik (Boxing), Satish Kumar (Boxing), CA Kuttappa (Boxing coach), Chotelal Yadav (Boxing coach – Mary Kom’s coach), Deepak Punia (Wrestling), Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh (Rowing), Vishnu Saravanan (Sailing) and Chopra.

Close

Related stories

Neeraj was presented with a replica of javelin.

Rajnath asserted that his government would do everything to promote sports.

"To promote sports, we will do whatever is needed and we are committed to that. And every player of the country knows about it. Our Prime Minister is encouraging all the Games and the players," Rajnath told reporters.

"The government will give encouragement to each and every individual from the sports community and the state governments are also making good contributions in facilitating players," he added.

"I am waiting for that moment, when India will get an opportunity to host the Olympic Games," said Rajnath while addressing the gathering.

Army Chief General MM Naravane was present on the occasion.
PTI
Tags: #Army Sports Institute #Current Affairs #India #Neeraj Chopra #pune #Rajnath Singh #Sports
first published: Aug 27, 2021 07:34 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.