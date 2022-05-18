Rahul Tripathi shines to keep SRH's playoff hopes alive

Rahul Tripathi has always been a busy cricketer. He may give an impression that he is a man in a hurry to do things, and that is not only in scoring runs. That hurriedness into working things in the outfield or with the bat has also resulted in him misfielding or in his dismissals.

But, when he gets going, he can be a threat to the opposition. He scored 76 (44 balls, 9x4, 2x6) of the most useful runs in his career in a match that Sunrisers Hyderabad had to win to survive another day and stay in the race for the Play Offs, though it is not going to be easy for them in the coming days.

The 31-year-old Maharashtra right-handed batsman was acquired in the February auctions for ₹8.50Cr and has lived up to the expectations. His third fifty in this IPL, and 10th of his career, on Tuesday at Wankhede Stadium against Mumbai Indians took him to 393 runs in 13 visits to the crease and he has scored them at 161.72 runs per 100 balls and averages 39.30, though he is a much better batsman than that average suggests.

Batting at No. 3, he has held the SRH innings more often than not, being the key player of the side. Against MI bowers, he used the sweep to great effect against left-arm spinner Sanjay Yadav, using the horizontal bat on either side of the wicket to the medium-pacers, pulling handsomely and chipping behind square on the off-side for well-earned boundaries. His drives on the off-side off medium-pacers also fetched him and his team vital runs.

Tripathi, who shot into prominence as a hard-working batsmen in his first year of IPL for the now defunct Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, has already been with four teams in six years. After playing 14 matches for RPS in 2017, he went to Rajasthan Royals for 2018 and 2019, to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2020 and 2021 before his current stint with SRH.

The manner in which he toyed with the MI bowlers kept the SRH scoreboard ticking, sharing 78 in 45 balls for the second wicket with Priyam Garg, his contribution being exactly half, while he shared another 76 in 42 balls for the third wicket with Nicholas Pooran. Though he was quiet initially, Tripathi went berserk later to account for 37 runs as his share in the stand.

To man of the match Tripathi, SRH owe a lot for their first win -- albeit 3 runs -- in six matches, ending a sequence of five successive defeats and still staying in the reckoning for the Play Offs.