Rahul Ragala adds 4th gold to India's weightlifting haul at CWG

Venkat Rahul Ragala became the fourth Indian weightlifter to claim a gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games, coming out trumps in a tense contest here today.

The 21-year-old Rahul, who is a Commonwealth Championships gold-medallist, lifted a total of 338kg (151kg+187kg) to finish on top.

The Indian was locked in a close battle with Samoa's Don Opeloge, who ended with a total of 331kg (151kg+180kg).

Both the lifters opted for 191kg as their final clean and jerk lift and both of them failed but Rahul clinched the top prize owing to Opeloge's failed second attempt at a 188kg lift.

Had Opologe managed a good final lift, Rahul would have ended with a silver as he had already fouled his third attempt.

In the Commonwealth Championships last year, Rahul had lifted a total of 351kg (156kg+195kg).