On Rahul Dravid's birthday, a Nokia 3310 meme, 'Jammy' throwback and tons of love

Rahul Dravid, one of the greatest ever to have played for India who has captained the Indian team in the past, took over as the national cricket team's head coach in October last year.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2022 / 11:10 AM IST
Rahul Dravid is currently Team India's head coach. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

Rahul Dravid is currently Team India's head coach. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)


As Rahul Dravid celebrates his 49th birthday today, wishes poured in for “The Wal”, as he’s known, from fans. His name was among the among the top trends on the internet as people shared their favour moments of the batting stalwart.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was among those who sent in their wishes to Team India’s head coach.

“509 international matches. 24,208 international runs. 48 international centuries. Here's wishing Rahul Dravid – former India captain & current #TeamIndia Head Coach – a very Happy Birthday,” the BCCI tweeted.

Dravid, one of the greatest ever to have played for India who has captained the Indian team in the past, took over as the national cricket team's head coach in October last year following the T20 World Cup in the UAE. He agreed to the BCCI's offer after initial reluctance.

Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) shared a meme comparing Dravid to Nokia 3310 handset. “Things you can’t break,” KKR captioned the meme.

Former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh, who is also from Dravid’s home city of Bengaluru, shared a throwback photo of him with Dravid.

“Happy birthday, Jam. May you continue to serve Indian cricket with great distinction. I consider myself privileged to have shared the dressing room with you, for both Karnataka and India. Good luck,” he tweeted.

A Twitter, meanwhile, user shared the iconic Kissan Jam ad that earned Dravid the nickname “Jammy”. Incidentally, his father worked for Kissan for over three decades.

IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), of which Dravid was a part of, wished its first ever captain and tweeted a Kannada wish.
