MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    Live Now |Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

    Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open, beats Daniil Medvededv to lift 21st major

    Associated Press
    January 30, 2022 / 08:08 PM IST
    File Image: AP Photo

    File Image: AP Photo

    Rafael Nadal has won the men's record 21st Grand Slam singles title with Australian Open comeback victory over Daniil Medvedev.

    (This is a developing story, please check again for further updates)
    Associated Press
    Tags: #Australian Open #Rafael Nadal #Rafael Nadal Grand Slam #Sports
    first published: Jan 30, 2022 08:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.