UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
Rafael Nadal tests positive for COVID-19 after return to Spain from Abu Dhabi

"I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me," Rafael Nadal said in a statement.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2021 / 04:55 PM IST
File image of Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (Image: AP/PTI)

Top Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal on December 20 said he has tested positive for coronavirus after returning to Spain, following a recent exhibition event in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Nadal said he was experiencing "unpleasant moments" and his RT-PCR test, conducted upon his arrival in Spain, have confirmed that he has contracted the COVID-19 infection.

"Hi all. I wanted to announce that on my return home after playing the Abu Dhabi tournament, I have tested positive for COVID in the PCR test that was performed on me when I arrived in Spain," the 35-year-old said in a statement shared on social media.

"I am having some unpleasant moments but I hope that I will improve little by little. I am now homebound and have reported the result to those who have been in contact with me," he added.

Nadal, a 20-time grand-slam winner, made his return to the tennis court at the recently-held Mubadala World Tennis Championship in the UAE following a prolonged foot injury. He lost 6-3, 7-5 against former World No. 1 Andy Murray in his return match played on December 18.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Abu Dhabi #Covid-19 #Rafael Nadal #Spain #Sports #Tennis
first published: Dec 20, 2021 04:40 pm

