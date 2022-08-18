English
    Rafael Nadal loses to Borna Coric at ATP Cincinnati Masters

    Coric defeated Nadal 7-6 (11/9), 4-6, 6-3 in the 36-year-old Spaniard's first match since suffering an abdominal injury in a Wimbledon quarter-final victory and withdrawing before the semi-finals.

    AFP
    August 18, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST
    File image of Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal (Image: AP/PTI)

    Rafael Nadal lost his opening match at the ATP Cincinnati Masters on Wednesday, falling to Croatia's Borna Coric in a second-round match at the US Open tuneup.

    Coric defeated Nadal 7-6 (11/9), 4-6, 6-3 in the 36-year-old Spaniard's first match since suffering an abdominal injury in a Wimbledon quarter-final victory and withdrawing before the semi-finals.

    With the loss, 22-time Grand Slam winner Nadal cannot overtake top-ranked Daniil Medvedev for the world number one spot and a top seeding at the US Open.
